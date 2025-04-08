UAE travel agents, Umrah operators seek answers on Saudi Arabia's Hajj visa ban

Travel agents and Umrah operators based in the UAE have sought clarity from Saudi authorities in connection with the suspension of visas ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage season, reported Dubai-based English daily, Khaleej Times. Saudi Arabia is considering banning visas for citizens from certain countries ahead of Hajj(AFP)

“We, and many of our clients, are awaiting more information and seeking clarity on travel to Saudi. Many UAE residents are waiting to travel to the Kingdom and are asking us to apply for visa, which is not being issued for now,” the report quoted Mir Waseem Raja, manager at International Travel Services.

Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, is expected to take place from June 4 to June 9, 2025, depending on the sighting of the moon. However, pilgrims will likely begin their journey to Saudi Arabia as early as the end of April.

However, authorities in Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that Umrah pilgrims can last enter the country on April 13, affecting the travel plans of UAE residents.

Raja said that UAE residents who already hold valid multiple-entry Saudi visas will not be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia after April 13 as well and will be required to exit the country before April 29.

Earlier, it was reported that citizens of Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Yemen, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Sudan and Indonesia will be not be issued visas for the Hajj pilgrimage in an attempt to regulate the number of pilgrims and ensure that unauthorised visitors do not overstay their welcome.

Visa issues and penalties

Umrah operators, who facilitate journeys to Mecca, have also stated that all categories of visas, whether single or multiple entry, for family visits or Umrah, are not being issued.

“It’s the Haj season and we do not have complete clarity on visa approvals yet. We are also waiting for a clear picture from the Saudi authorities,” said Shihab Perwad from Rehan Al Jazeera Tourism, as quoted by Khaleej Times.

Foreign nationals who do not exit Saudi Arabia by April 29, will have to pay a fine of SAR 1,00,000, which has been hiked from the previous penalty of SAR 25,000.

Umrah operators of clients who overstay their welcome in the country may also face severe consequences, such as the suspension of their quota for future pilgrimages.

“Visa issuance is expected to resume on Dhul Hijjah 20, which corresponds to July 16 or 17, 2025, in the Gregorian calendar, based on moon sighting,” said Perwad to Khaleej Times.