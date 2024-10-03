Rawhi Mushtaha, Hamas govt head in Gaza, ‘eliminated’ in airstrike: Israeli military

The Israeli military announced Thursday that it had "eliminated" Rawhi Mushtaha, the head of the Hamas government in Gaza, along with two senior security officials, during airstrikes carried out three months ago. Israeli soldiers stand guard at the entry to the tunnel where the bodies of six Israeli hostages killed by Hamas were recovered by Israeli forces earlier this month.(REUTERS)

According to an Israeli military statement, the strike targeted an underground compound in northern Gaza, which served as a command and control centre.

Mushtaha and commanders Sameh al-Siraj and Sami Oudeh were reportedly taking refuge there when the strike hit.

"Mushtaha was one of Hamas' most senior operatives and had a direct impact on decisions relating to Hamas' force deployment," said the military in a statement.

Sameh al-Siraj held the security portfolio for Hamas's political bureau.

Mushtaha was described as a close associate of Yahya Sinwar, the top Hamas leader, who is believed to have helped mastermind the October 7 attack on Israel that sparked the ongoing war. Sinwar is thought to be alive and in hiding within Gaza.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates