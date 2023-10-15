News / World News / Hamas, Iran leaders agree to 'continue cooperation' after attack on Israel

Hamas, Iran leaders agree to 'continue cooperation' after attack on Israel

Reuters |
Oct 15, 2023 06:39 AM IST

During their meeting in Qatar's capital Doha, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian praised the rampage as a "historic victory".

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met with Iran's foreign minister on Saturday in Qatar, where they discussed the Palestinian militant group's deadly attack in Israel "and agreed to continue cooperation" to achieve the group's goals, Hamas said in a statement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (AFP)
During their meeting in Qatar's capital Doha, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian praised the rampage as a "historic victory" that had dealt a setback to Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory.

