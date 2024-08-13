Hamas launches fresh attack against Israel, targets Tel Aviv with M90 rockets

In a fresh development in the ongoing war in Gaza, terror group Hamas targeted Israel with two rockets, which the country's military said fell into the sea. Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades said on Tuesday it targeted the Israeli city of Tel Aviv and its suburbs with two "M90" rockets. A general view shows the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, on August 12, 2024, amid regional tensions during the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)(AFP)

Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv but there were no reports of casualties, Israeli media reported. Soon after Hamas announced its first attack against Israel in months, the Israeli military said that one of the rockets fell into the sea off Tel Aviv.

"A short while ago, a projectile that was identified crossing from the Gaza Strip fell in the maritime space in central Israel," an army statement said on Tuesday. Locals reported hearing a loud boom in the city, but no damage to structures has been reported.

The army further said that "simultaneously, an additional projectile that did not cross into Israeli territory was identified".

Announcing the attack, Hamas said in its statement, “Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded the city of Tel Aviv and its suburbs with two M90 missiles in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians and the deliberate displacement of our people.”

The attack came with Israel on high alert for an attack by Iran and its proxies following the killings of senior figures from Hamas and Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group.

This comes hours after an airstrike by Israel killed 19 Palestinians in the central and southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, reported Reuters. One strike killed six people in Deir Al-Balah, including a mother and her twin four-day-old babies, while seven other Palestinians were killed in a strike on a house in the nearby Al-Bureij camp.

Read more: Israel bolsters infrastructure defense amid Iranian threats

Meanwhile, the United States said on Monday that the ceasefire talks for Gaza, scheduled for Thursday, as expected to go as planned, and an agreement was still possible between the two parties.

The Israeli government said it would send a delegation to Thursday's talks to finalise the details of the agreement proposal. But Hamas is demanding a workable plan to implement the proposal, presented by U.S. President Joe Biden in May - rather than more talks.

(With inputs from Reuters)