Hamas releases 13 Israeli hostages on Day 1 of prisoner swap. Who are they?

After seven weeks in captivity, 24 hostages, including 13 Israelis,10 Thai nationals, and a Filipino, were released by Palestine's militant group Hamas at the Kerem Shalom crossing bordering Israel and Gaza on Friday. The release took place as part of the first stage of a prisoner swap under a four-day ceasefire deal. Prior to their transfer, the Israeli hostages, who included women and children, underwent medical examinations. They were then transported to Israeli hospitals and further reunited with their families. An image grab from a handout video released by the Hamas Media Office shows a member of its Al-Qassam Brigades gesturing to a hostage before handing her over to officials from the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza.(AFP)

Here are some details about the 13 Israeli hostages released by Hamas on Friday:

Hanna Katzir (77)

According to a report from the Israeli website Haaretz, Hanna Katzir, born in Kibbutz Ein Carmel in Northern Israel is a mother of three with six grandchildren. She was abducted from her residence by Hamas militants and transported to Gaza on October 7. Hanna's husband Rami, a tractor mechanic, was killed while their son Elad, a farmer, was also taken captive.

Adina Moshe (72)

Adina Moshe was taken hostage from her residence in Nir Oz in Northern Israel on October 7. Her husband, Said Moshe, lost his life during the attack by Hamas. Subsequently, her family identified her in a video clip, showing her positioned between two Hamas fighters on a motorbike.

Margalit Moses(77)

The 77-year-old woman, who is battling cancer and needs daily medical care as per her relatives, was featured in a video depicting her abduction from Nir Oz. Mozes holds German nationality.

Channah Peri (79)

Channah Peri, who holds South African nationality, was talking to her daughter on the phone when attackers forcefully entered her residence in Nirim kibbutz. In a desperate attempt to ensure her family's safety, her daughter reached out to her brother, who resides in another house, but unfortunately, the response came too late.

Shortly thereafter, she received a photo sent from her mother's phone, showing Channah in her pajamas in the living room alongside her son. Channah's daughter emphasised that her mother is diabetic and relies on insulin for her medical needs.

Yaffa Ader (85)

At 85, the resident of Nir Oz kibbutz was among the oldest hostages transported to Gaza. The widely circulated video of her abduction showed her being taken on what seemed to be a golf cart.

Adva Adar, Yaffa's granddaughter, expressed deep concern for her grandmother's health, citing her struggles with heart and kidney failure, as well as high blood pressure. Compounding the worry, Tamir Adar, Yaffa's grandson, was also taken hostage by the militant group.

Danielle Aloni (45) and daughter Emilia Aloni (5)

Danielle Aloni and her five-year-old daughter were abducted from Nir Oz kibbutz while seeking refuge in the safe room at Danielle's sister Sharon Aloni-Konio's home. The attackers set fire to the house before capturing them. Danielle Aloni was featured in a video released by Hamas on October 30.

Ruth Munder (78), daughter Karen (54) and grandson Ohad (9)

Keren Munder and her son, who marked his ninth birthday while in captivity, were abducted from Nir Oz kibbutz. They were visiting Keren's parents, Ruth and Abraham Munder, aged 78, who were also taken hostage. Keren's brother, Roee Munder, aged 50, lost his life in the October 7 attack.

Doron Katz-Asher (34), her daughters Raz (4) and Aviv (2)

Doron Katz-Asher and her two children were among those kidnapped from Nir Oz kibbutz while visiting Doron's mother, Efrat Katz, who was killed in the October 7 attack.

The three hostages, who were subsequently freed, hold German nationality. Doron's husband, Yoni Asher, who was at their home in Tel Aviv that day, identified his wife and daughters in a video.

