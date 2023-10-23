Hamas terrorists had ‘instructions to create cyanide bombs’ in Israel attack, Israeli President Isaac Herzog says

Israeli officials have revealed that Hamas terrorists who carried out the deadly Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel had instructions on how to use cyanide-based chemical bombs.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog released images of the instructions for chemical weapons discovered on the bodies of Hamas operatives.(Sky News)

According to Israeli intelligence obtained by Axios, the instructions were found in USBs on the corpses of Hamas operatives who slaughtered Kibbutz Be’eri.

The instructions contained detailed diagrams of a “cyanide dispersion device” and were based on an Al Qaeda design for chemical weapons from 2003, Israeli President Isaac Herzog told Sky News Sunday.

“This is how shocking the situation is where we’re looking at the instructions that are given on how to operate and how to create a kind of non-professional chemical weapon with cyanide.”

Israel discovers Hamas' plans to use chemical weapons and compares them to ISIS (AP)

The cable sent by Israel to its embassies said that the discovery showed that Hamas intended “to use chemical weapons as part of its terror attack against civilians” and that it was instructed, “to conduct attacks in a similar way that ISIS tried to do.”

Israel has repeatedly likened Hamas to ISIS, a terror group notorious for its brutal violence and its attempt to impose extremist Islamic law across the world since it launched its assault on the Jewish state two weeks ago.

“The atrocities carried out by Hamas have not been seen since the atrocities of ISIS,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech shortly after the attack.

“Children bound and executed with the rest of their families, young girls and boys shot in the back, executed, and other atrocities that I will not describe here.”

Hamas even waved ISIS flags at some of the Kibbutzs that it attacked during the raid, according to photos released by Israeli Defense Force soldiers.

Israel has also shared other pieces of intelligence allegedly found on the bodies of Hamas agents, such as battle plans to “kill as many people as possible” and take hostages as they invaded and burned civilian villages.

Some of the plans reportedly included specific directions to target schools for kidnapping children in large numbers and identified locations where crowds of people were likely to be found such as supermarkets and dining halls.