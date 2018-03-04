Handwritten letters by Sigmund Freud may sell for $14,000 at US auction

A pair of signed letters written by the founder of psychoanalysis Sigmund Freud — one to his sick former student a few days before her death, and one sending condolences to her husband — is expected to sell for $14,000 at a US auction.

Written in German and signed “Freud,” both letters are dated 1923.

The first letter is addressed to his ailing former student Elis Revesz, a few days before her death. The other was sent to her husband, Hungarian psychoanalyst Sandor Rado, shortly after she passed.

When Revesz got sick, Freud was informed by his friend and colleague Sandor Ferenczi.

“I am writing to you with my sincere wishes for your speed and complete recovery. I am assuming your care is in the most experienced hands. Ferenczi, I am certain, will be keeping me informed,” Freud wrote in the letter dated January 25, 1923.

Revesz died a couple of days after Freud’s letter arrived, according to US-based RR Auction.

Freud then sent a moving letter to the widower, single father, and prominent Hungarian psychoanalyst Rado.

“I am totally devastated over that outcome. Please do accept the expressions of my most sincere sympathy. While a student of mine, your wife had been particularly dear to me,” Freud wrote in the letter dated February 2, 1923.

“Who is taking care of your little daughter? That sweet darling at her tender age being robbed of her mother’s protection left to cope in this cruel world,” Freud wrote.

The letters are accompanied by both original mailing envelopes, both addressed in Freud’s hand.

The bidding for the letters closes on March 7.