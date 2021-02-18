IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Harassment cases revive worries of racism at Boston College
Recent incidents took place in a stretch of dorm hallway that mostly houses Black and Hispanic women.(AP)
Recent incidents took place in a stretch of dorm hallway that mostly houses Black and Hispanic women.(AP)
world news

Harassment cases revive worries of racism at Boston College

The incidents, which took place three days apart, have revived longstanding concerns about racism on a campus where most students are white.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Boston
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:13 AM IST

Students are demanding a stronger response from Boston College after two recent cases in which white students were accused of harassing Black and Hispanic students in a campus dorm.

The incidents, which took place three days apart, have revived longstanding concerns about racism on a campus where most students are white and just 4% are Black. Some students say the recent cases are part of a pattern of bias that seems to be tolerated at the Jesuit Catholic school.

“We have been dealing with this since our freshman year,” said senior Kathryn Destin, 20, who is Black and a member of a campus anti-racist group called FACES. “I’ve sort of lost that sense of safety.”

Both recent incidents took place in a stretch of dorm hallway that mostly houses Black and Hispanic women. Known as the Multicultural Learning Experience, it’s part of program intended to foster diversity on campus. Men in the program are housed in a different area of the dorm.

Residents of the hall say they were awakened by an eruption of noise Jan. 30 as rows of trashcans lining the hall were upended and tossed around. Litter was left scattered everywhere. Farther down the hallway, past the end of the multicultural section, trash bins were left untouched.

Three days later, students reported that two white, male students walked down the hall singing about “colored girls.” A staff member was notified and found the two men, but they denied using the language, officials said.

The hall’s residents say it follows other cases in which they have been threatened or harassed by white students this school year.

College officials said they’re responding to “several incidents” of alleged student misconduct in the hall last month. They have identified and disciplined two students found responsible for the Jan. 30 vandalism, said Jack Dunn, a college spokesperson. Officials declined to disclose the discipline, citing privacy laws.

The two other students accused of singing racist lyrics are going through a school discipline process this week, Dunn said.

“BC has zero tolerance for actions that make any student feel unwelcome, and will hold students accountable for their actions,” he said in a statement.

In a message to students, Michael Lochhead, the school’s executive vice president said he will review campus diversity efforts “so that they can be improved and have greater impact.” He said officials will develop new campus events to help students understand the harms of bias.

“I recognize that the university has more work to do so that all BC students feel welcomed and valued,” he said.

To many Black students, however, the message fell flat. They say the college’s response has failed to connect the latest cases to a string of racist incidents on campus in recent years. And they say nothing is being done to show that students will face stiff penalties for carrying out racist acts.

“Boston College does not see racism as an emergency. It does not see it as a threat to its student body,” Destin said. “The priority is protecting Boston College and the image it presents.” In 2017, two Black Lives Matters signs were defaced in a dorm, with the word “don’t” added so they read “Black Lives don’t Matter.” A year later, a student was barred from campus after officials said he scrawled racist graffiti in a residence hall.

Ellana Lawrence, a leader of the Black Student Forum campus group, said the administration has failed to acknowledge that racism is a problem at Boston College. Without stronger action — and transparency around discipline — it sends the message that racism is tolerated, she said. At the same time, it leaves Black students with “a feeling of not being welcomed, of being an outsider or excluded," she said.

Some students see a stark contrast between the school's response to the incidents and its attempts to crack down on violations of Covid-19 restrictions. Amid a recent uptick in infections, the college sent a tough message threatening punishment if students violated rules against gatherings. Students say the harassment cases drew a delayed and much milder response.

Some residents of the multicultural floor are demanding changes including a new process to report racial violence to the college. Other students want the college to divulge sanctions against students who are found to have committed acts of racism. Some are calling for more training and other efforts to fight racism among students and faculty.

Among some seniors, the latest cases have contributed to a feeling of exhaustion and defeat. Among some younger students, there’s a sense of loss. Typhania Zanou, a sophomore, said her feeling of security is gone, replaced by the stress of wondering if she’ll be targeted next.

“It made me realize this campus is not a safe place for me or anyone who looks like me,” she said. “I’m still kind of grappling with that.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
racism in america
Close
More than 4 million barrels a day of output is now offline, according to traders and executives, amid an unprecedented cold snap that’s frozen well operations and led to widespread power cuts. However, a spate of refinery outages has curbed demand for crude in the US.(Bloomberg)
More than 4 million barrels a day of output is now offline, according to traders and executives, amid an unprecedented cold snap that’s frozen well operations and led to widespread power cuts. However, a spate of refinery outages has curbed demand for crude in the US.(Bloomberg)
world news

Oil extends gain with US crisis slamming nation’s crude output

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:12 AM IST
The supply shock is aiding an already frothy global oil market and is starting to impact global energy flows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said that the brokerage halted trades to meet demands from its clearinghouse.(REUTERS)
Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said that the brokerage halted trades to meet demands from its clearinghouse.(REUTERS)
world news

Robinhood, Citadel reject conspiracies they halted ‘meme’ trades

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:54 AM IST
The virtual hearing will offer lawmakers their first chance to grill executives involved in the recent stock-market frenzy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.(Bloomberg)
world news

Southeast Asia's support for US over China increased under Biden admin: Report

ANI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:52 AM IST
"China as a choice dropped from 46.4 per cent in 2020 to 38.5 per cent in 2021, even despite intensive Covid-19 diplomacy seen in the region," the survey stated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands of Atlantic green sea turtles and Kemp's ridley sea turtles suffering from cold stun are laid out to recover Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Texas.(AP)
Thousands of Atlantic green sea turtles and Kemp's ridley sea turtles suffering from cold stun are laid out to recover Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Texas.(AP)
world news

Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles being rescued in Texas

PTI, South Padre Island
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:51 AM IST
“Every 15 minutes or less there's another truck or SUV that pulls up," Ed Caum, executive director of the South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, told The Associated Press on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a coronavirus pandemic media briefing at Downing Street, London, Britain February 15, 2021.(REUTERS)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a coronavirus pandemic media briefing at Downing Street, London, Britain February 15, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: About 2.6 million UK workers expect to be fired soon

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:50 AM IST
The central bank is forecasting unemployment will rise from 5% currently to 7.8% by the third quarter, leaving the total number of jobless at 2.7 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
US President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
world news

Big Tech’s critics work to strike back in White House

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:46 AM IST
Many lawmakers in recent years have called for laws and regulations to rein in dominant tech companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet’s Google, Amazon and Apple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iran says the United States must first lift Trump's sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal(REUTERS)
Iran says the United States must first lift Trump's sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal(REUTERS)
world news

Iran's Khamenei demands 'action' from Biden to revive nuclear deal

Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Iran has set a deadline of next week for Biden to begin reversing sanctions imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The News Corporation logo is displayed on the side of a building in midtown Manhattan in New York, US.(Reuters)
The News Corporation logo is displayed on the side of a building in midtown Manhattan in New York, US.(Reuters)
world news

News Corp strikes global deal with Google after years of feuding over payments

Agencies, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:33 AM IST
The companies will develop a subscription platform, share advertising revenue through Google’s ad technology services, build out audio journalism and develop video journalism by YouTube.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers called on the European Union to set region-wide standards for ensuring vulnerable mental health patients are prioritised for vaccines.(Bloomberg File Photo)
Researchers called on the European Union to set region-wide standards for ensuring vulnerable mental health patients are prioritised for vaccines.(Bloomberg File Photo)
world news

Mentally ill 'ignored' in most European Covid vaccine plans: Experts

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:28 AM IST
Out of 20 European countries surveyed for a study, only the Netherlands, Britain, Germany and Denmark were found to recognise severe mental illness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An essential element of the climate potential of electric vehicles is that they’re able to switch to lower-carbon fuels over the course of their lifetimes.(Mint file photo)
An essential element of the climate potential of electric vehicles is that they’re able to switch to lower-carbon fuels over the course of their lifetimes.(Mint file photo)
world news

Elon Musk should come clean: Tesla’s emissions are rising

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:22 AM IST
The more cars Tesla sells in China and India, the more the intensity of its emissions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The agency has already warned that the highly contagious mutant strain that emerged in the UK could become dominant among Americans.(Bloomberg)
The agency has already warned that the highly contagious mutant strain that emerged in the UK could become dominant among Americans.(Bloomberg)
world news

CDC gearing up to track 3 Covid-19 variants in US, says chief

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:18 AM IST
The variants, which emerged initially in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, have all now been seen in the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recent incidents took place in a stretch of dorm hallway that mostly houses Black and Hispanic women.(AP)
Recent incidents took place in a stretch of dorm hallway that mostly houses Black and Hispanic women.(AP)
world news

Harassment cases revive worries of racism at Boston College

AP, Boston
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:13 AM IST
The incidents, which took place three days apart, have revived longstanding concerns about racism on a campus where most students are white.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this image made from UNTV video, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a UN Security Council high-level meeting on Covid-19 recovery focusing on vaccinations.(AP)
In this image made from UNTV video, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a UN Security Council high-level meeting on Covid-19 recovery focusing on vaccinations.(AP)
world news

UN chief Guterres urges global plan to reverse unfair vaccine access

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:03 AM IST
Guterres called for an urgent Global Vaccination Plan to bring together those with the power to ensure equitable vaccine distribution -- scientists, vaccine producers and those who can fund the effort.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US authorities have said the breach, disclosed in December, appeared to be the work of Russian hackers.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
US authorities have said the breach, disclosed in December, appeared to be the work of Russian hackers.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

US still unraveling 'sophisticated' hack of 9 government agencies

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:21 AM IST
A task force is investigating the extent of the damage from the breach, assessing potential responses and trying to confirm the identity of whoever was behind it — a process Neuberger warned will take more time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters.(Reuters)
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters.(Reuters)
world news

New York lawmaker says Cuomo threatened him; governor says he’s liar

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:19 AM IST
Lawmaker Kim said Cuomo called him last Thursday, yelled at him for 10 minutes and threatened to “destroy” him, the New York Times and CNN reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP