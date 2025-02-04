Harry and Meghan issue new statement on Black History Month ahead of Canada visit, ‘We encourage everyone to…’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a joint statement on Black History Month ahead of their visit to Canada for the Invictus Games. The new statement was posted on the website of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation, which they founded in 2020. Harry and Meghan issue new statement on Black History Month ahead of Canada visit (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)(AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new statement

"At The Archewell Foundation, we celebrate the rich culture and contributions of those who have come before us throughout history,” the statement read. "As we mark Black History Month, we encourage everyone to learn and reflect on the contributions of leaders, activists, and changemakers who have inspired progress.”

"Taking the time to appreciate stories, art, history, and culture not only honors the communities that have built these spaces, but also contributes to our collective wellbeing,” the statement added.

The couple’s foundation put together a list of resources where their followers can learn about Black History Month.

Harry and Meghan’s new statement comes days before their trip to Canada. The Games are being held in Vancouver Whistler this year. Following Harry and Meghan’s professional separation, the two are expected to attend the event together.

An insider told the Express, “There will be a renewed focus on the Sussexes as a couple, as a brand and showcasing them as a couple and family. The Sussexes have decided to step back a little and let Ashley take the reins on their PR plan.”

The source added that both Harry and Meghan will attend the Invictus Games opening ceremony. Katy Perry is set to perform at the opening ceremony, along with Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado, and Coldplay's Chris Martin.

“It was important for the Sussexes to appear together at such a worthwhile event,” the insider said. “The Invictus Games is a Sussex initiative and something they want their children to continue once they get older.”

It is unclear if the Sussexes’ children – Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3 – will accompany their parents to Canada.