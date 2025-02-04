Harry and Meghan's professional split attributed to Duke's lack of commercial experience, ‘His wife is probably better’

A royal commentator has attributed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to limit their joint public appearances to the Duke of Sussex’s lack of commercial experience. Amid the couple’s professional separation, fans are expecting Meghan’s presence alongside Harry at the Invictus Games in Vancouver this year. Meghan has attended every edition of the Games ever since their romance began. Harry and Meghan's professional split attributed to Duke's lack of commercial experience (REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo)(REUTERS)

According to The Mirror, insiders suggested that their move was due to Meghan’s wish to pursue business ventures, such as her American Riviera Orchard brand and her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. Harry, on the other hand, has been concentrating on charitable work.

‘It really doesn't matter who is the chief breadwinner’

Former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror, “I think Harry is happy to continue his family life in California but, hopefully, spend more of his time on his charity work into which I think he can pour his heart and soul. The commercial world is simply something he's not used to and, let's face it, his wife is probably better at it than he. No shame in that: he is a very wealthy man already and, in my opinion, can indeed carry out the kind of 'universal service' that he pointedly alluded to as he exited the official working Royal Family.”

"I think it is an entirely legitimate way ahead for Meghan to concentrate on commercial activities and celebrity appearances, which she seems to very much enjoy, while Harry pursues the charitable work he is known for and where he can make such a difference," she added, "This is a modern world, after all, and it really doesn't matter who is the chief breadwinner, as long as the family is happy and secure."

Previously, a PR expert told the outlet that Harry and Meghan’s professional separation may be a strategic move to salvage their brand. “Meghan and Harry's brand has been tainted beyond repair. The relentless media backlash, fuelled by their misguided PR moves, has left them in a position where joint branding is no longer viable,” Ed Coram-James said in last year.