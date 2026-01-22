Harry Styles Together Together Tour details: How to book Amex presale tickets now? Dates, venues, set-list out

Harry Styles is back and with a bang. The Grammy-winner announced dates for his highly anticipated tour, Together Together Tour 2026, with his fourth solo album - ‘Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally’. The dates, cities and ticket details for the tour were announced on Styles' website on Thursday. Harry Styles appears in the press room at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023 (Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

The announcement notes that ‘Styles will only perform in these seven cities in 2026’. The listed cities are: Amsterdam, the Netherlands; London, England; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Mexico City; New York City (30 dates); and Melbourne and Sydney, Australia.

The only US dates of the tour, at the moment, are the 30 nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden. However, Harry Styles is expected to announce more cities.

Styles last toured back in 2023 (Love On Tour). His new album arrives on March 6.

Harry Styles tour details When do Harry Styles Together, Together Tour tickets go on sale? Ticket sales will roll out in phases, depending on the city and date range. General on-sale dates are as follows:

São Paulo: Wednesday, January 28 at 11 am BRT

Mexico City: Thursday, January 29 at 11 am CST

Amsterdam: Friday, January 30 at 11 am CET

London: Friday, January 30 at 11 am GMT

New York (Aug 26 – Oct 9 shows): Friday, January 30

Melbourne: Friday, January 30 at 11 am AEDT

Sydney: Friday, January 30 at 2 pm AEDT

New York (Oct 10 – Oct 31 shows): Wednesday, February 4

Amex presale American Express released presale details for its customers.

Amsterdam May 16 & May 17: Presale Jan 26, 11 am CET – Jan 30, 10 am CET

May 20 & May 22: Presale Jan 26, 2 pm CET – Jan 30, 10 am CET

May 23 & May 26: Presale Jan 27, 11 am CET – Jan 30, 10am CET

London June 12 & June 13: Presale Jan 26, 11 am GMT – Jan 30, 10 am GMT

June 17 & June 19: Presale Jan 26, 2 pm GMT – Jan 30, 10 am GMT

June 20 & June 23: Presale Jan 27, 11 am GMT – Jan 30, 10 am GMT

New York City Aug 26 – Sept 4: Presale Jan 26, 11 am ET – Jan 27, 10 am ET

Sept 5 – Sept 16: Presale Jan 26, 2 pm ET – Jan 27, 1 pm ET

Sept 18 – Sept 26: Presale Jan 28, 11am ET – Jan 29, 10am ET

Sept 30 – Oct 9: Presale Jan 28, 2pm ET – Jan 29, 1 pm ET

Oct 10 – Oct 21: Presale Feb 2, 11 am ET – Feb 3, 10 am ET

Oct 23 – Oct 31: Presale Feb 2, 2 pm ET – Feb 3, 1 pm ET

Melbourne Nov 27 & Nov 28: Presale Jan 27, 11 am AEDT – Jan 30, 10 am AEDT

Sydney Dec 12 & Dec 13: Presale Jan 27, 2 pm AEDT – Jan 30, 1 pm AEDT

Harry Styles tour dates Amsterdam – Johan Cruijff ArenA Sat May 16

Sun May 17

Wed May 20

Fri May 22

Sat May 23

Tue May 26

London – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE Fri Jun 12

Sat Jun 13

Wed Jun 17

Fri Jun 19

Sat Jun 20

Tue Jun 23

São Paulo – Estadio MorumBIS Fri Jul 17

Mexico City – Estadio GNP Seguros Fri Jul 31

Sat Aug 01

New York – Madison Square Garden Wed Aug 26

Fri Aug 28

Sat Aug 29

Wed Sep 02

Fri Sep 04

Sat Sep 05

Wed Sep 09

Fri Sep 11

Sat Sep 12

Wed Sep 16

Fri Sep 18

Sat Sep 19

Wed Sep 23

Fri Sep 25

Sat Sep 26

Wed Sep 30

Fri Oct 02

Sat Oct 03

Wed Oct 07

Fri Oct 09

Sat Oct 10

Wed Oct 14

Fri Oct 16

Sat Oct 17

Wed Oct 21

Fri Oct 23

Sat Oct 24

Wed Oct 28

Fri Oct 30

Sat Oct 31

Melbourne – Marvel Stadium Fri Nov 27

Sat Nov 28

Sydney – Accor Stadium Sat Dec 12

Sun Dec 13

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour ticket prices Ticket prices have not yet been announced. For comparison, Love On Tour tickets in the UK ranged from £50.65 to £326.30 at stadium shows. Given the scale of this tour and Styles’ growing global demand, prices may be higher. Full pricing details are expected once presales begin.

How to find a presale code for your country Fans have several ways to access presale tickets:

Select dates will offer American Express presale access starting Monday, January 26.

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour support acts A rotating lineup of support acts will join Styles throughout the tour. Confirmed artists include Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, Skye Newman and Baby J.