Harry Styles Together Together Tour details: How to book Amex presale tickets now? Dates, venues, set-list out
Harry Styles is back and with a bang. Amex presale dates were announced for Grammy-winner's Together Together Tour 2026
Harry Styles is back and with a bang. The Grammy-winner announced dates for his highly anticipated tour, Together Together Tour 2026, with his fourth solo album - ‘Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally’. The dates, cities and ticket details for the tour were announced on Styles' website on Thursday.
The announcement notes that ‘Styles will only perform in these seven cities in 2026’. The listed cities are: Amsterdam, the Netherlands; London, England; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Mexico City; New York City (30 dates); and Melbourne and Sydney, Australia.
The only US dates of the tour, at the moment, are the 30 nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden. However, Harry Styles is expected to announce more cities.
Styles last toured back in 2023 (Love On Tour). His new album arrives on March 6.
Harry Styles tour details
When do Harry Styles Together, Together Tour tickets go on sale?
Ticket sales will roll out in phases, depending on the city and date range. General on-sale dates are as follows:
São Paulo: Wednesday, January 28 at 11 am BRT
Mexico City: Thursday, January 29 at 11 am CST
Amsterdam: Friday, January 30 at 11 am CET
London: Friday, January 30 at 11 am GMT
New York (Aug 26 – Oct 9 shows): Friday, January 30
Melbourne: Friday, January 30 at 11 am AEDT
Sydney: Friday, January 30 at 2 pm AEDT
New York (Oct 10 – Oct 31 shows): Wednesday, February 4
Amex presale
American Express released presale details for its customers.
Amsterdam
May 16 & May 17: Presale Jan 26, 11 am CET – Jan 30, 10 am CET
May 20 & May 22: Presale Jan 26, 2 pm CET – Jan 30, 10 am CET
May 23 & May 26: Presale Jan 27, 11 am CET – Jan 30, 10am CET
London
June 12 & June 13: Presale Jan 26, 11 am GMT – Jan 30, 10 am GMT
June 17 & June 19: Presale Jan 26, 2 pm GMT – Jan 30, 10 am GMT
June 20 & June 23: Presale Jan 27, 11 am GMT – Jan 30, 10 am GMT
New York City
Aug 26 – Sept 4: Presale Jan 26, 11 am ET – Jan 27, 10 am ET
Sept 5 – Sept 16: Presale Jan 26, 2 pm ET – Jan 27, 1 pm ET
Sept 18 – Sept 26: Presale Jan 28, 11am ET – Jan 29, 10am ET
Sept 30 – Oct 9: Presale Jan 28, 2pm ET – Jan 29, 1 pm ET
Oct 10 – Oct 21: Presale Feb 2, 11 am ET – Feb 3, 10 am ET
Oct 23 – Oct 31: Presale Feb 2, 2 pm ET – Feb 3, 1 pm ET
Melbourne
Nov 27 & Nov 28: Presale Jan 27, 11 am AEDT – Jan 30, 10 am AEDT
Sydney
Dec 12 & Dec 13: Presale Jan 27, 2 pm AEDT – Jan 30, 1 pm AEDT
Harry Styles tour dates
Amsterdam – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Sat May 16
Sun May 17
Wed May 20
Fri May 22
Sat May 23
Tue May 26
London – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
Fri Jun 12
Sat Jun 13
Wed Jun 17
Fri Jun 19
Sat Jun 20
Tue Jun 23
São Paulo – Estadio MorumBIS
Fri Jul 17
Mexico City – Estadio GNP Seguros
Fri Jul 31
Sat Aug 01
New York – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 26
Fri Aug 28
Sat Aug 29
Wed Sep 02
Fri Sep 04
Sat Sep 05
Wed Sep 09
Fri Sep 11
Sat Sep 12
Wed Sep 16
Fri Sep 18
Sat Sep 19
Wed Sep 23
Fri Sep 25
Sat Sep 26
Wed Sep 30
Fri Oct 02
Sat Oct 03
Wed Oct 07
Fri Oct 09
Sat Oct 10
Wed Oct 14
Fri Oct 16
Sat Oct 17
Wed Oct 21
Fri Oct 23
Sat Oct 24
Wed Oct 28
Fri Oct 30
Sat Oct 31
Melbourne – Marvel Stadium
Fri Nov 27
Sat Nov 28
Sydney – Accor Stadium
Sat Dec 12
Sun Dec 13
Harry Styles Together, Together Tour ticket prices
Ticket prices have not yet been announced. For comparison, Love On Tour tickets in the UK ranged from £50.65 to £326.30 at stadium shows. Given the scale of this tour and Styles’ growing global demand, prices may be higher. Full pricing details are expected once presales begin.
How to find a presale code for your country
Fans have several ways to access presale tickets:
Select dates will offer American Express presale access starting Monday, January 26.
Harry Styles Together, Together Tour support acts
A rotating lineup of support acts will join Styles throughout the tour. Confirmed artists include Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, Skye Newman and Baby J.
Harry Styles Together, Together Tour setlist
No official setlist has been revealed. Historically, Styles has focused heavily on his most recent releases while mixing in major hits and fan favorites. Fans can expect Kiss All The Time. Disco, occasionally, will feature prominently alongside songs from his earlier albums once the tour opens.
