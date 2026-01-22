Edit Profile
    Harry Styles Together Together Tour details: How to book Amex presale tickets now? Dates, venues, set-list out

    Harry Styles is back and with a bang. Amex presale dates were announced for Grammy-winner's Together Together Tour 2026

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 11:35 PM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Harry Styles is back and with a bang. The Grammy-winner announced dates for his highly anticipated tour, Together Together Tour 2026, with his fourth solo album - ‘Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally’. The dates, cities and ticket details for the tour were announced on Styles' website on Thursday.

    Harry Styles appears in the press room at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023 (Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)
    Harry Styles appears in the press room at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023 (Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

    The announcement notes that ‘Styles will only perform in these seven cities in 2026’. The listed cities are: Amsterdam, the Netherlands; London, England; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Mexico City; New York City (30 dates); and Melbourne and Sydney, Australia.

    The only US dates of the tour, at the moment, are the 30 nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden. However, Harry Styles is expected to announce more cities.

    Styles last toured back in 2023 (Love On Tour). His new album arrives on March 6.

    Harry Styles tour details

    When do Harry Styles Together, Together Tour tickets go on sale?

    Ticket sales will roll out in phases, depending on the city and date range. General on-sale dates are as follows:

    São Paulo: Wednesday, January 28 at 11 am BRT

    Mexico City: Thursday, January 29 at 11 am CST

    Amsterdam: Friday, January 30 at 11 am CET

    London: Friday, January 30 at 11 am GMT

    New York (Aug 26 – Oct 9 shows): Friday, January 30

    Melbourne: Friday, January 30 at 11 am AEDT

    Sydney: Friday, January 30 at 2 pm AEDT

    New York (Oct 10 – Oct 31 shows): Wednesday, February 4

    Amex presale

    American Express released presale details for its customers.

    Amsterdam

    May 16 & May 17: Presale Jan 26, 11 am CET – Jan 30, 10 am CET

    May 20 & May 22: Presale Jan 26, 2 pm CET – Jan 30, 10 am CET

    May 23 & May 26: Presale Jan 27, 11 am CET – Jan 30, 10am CET

    London

    June 12 & June 13: Presale Jan 26, 11 am GMT – Jan 30, 10 am GMT

    June 17 & June 19: Presale Jan 26, 2 pm GMT – Jan 30, 10 am GMT

    June 20 & June 23: Presale Jan 27, 11 am GMT – Jan 30, 10 am GMT

    New York City

    Aug 26 – Sept 4: Presale Jan 26, 11 am ET – Jan 27, 10 am ET

    Sept 5 – Sept 16: Presale Jan 26, 2 pm ET – Jan 27, 1 pm ET

    Sept 18 – Sept 26: Presale Jan 28, 11am ET – Jan 29, 10am ET

    Sept 30 – Oct 9: Presale Jan 28, 2pm ET – Jan 29, 1 pm ET

    Oct 10 – Oct 21: Presale Feb 2, 11 am ET – Feb 3, 10 am ET

    Oct 23 – Oct 31: Presale Feb 2, 2 pm ET – Feb 3, 1 pm ET

    Melbourne

    Nov 27 & Nov 28: Presale Jan 27, 11 am AEDT – Jan 30, 10 am AEDT

    Sydney

    Dec 12 & Dec 13: Presale Jan 27, 2 pm AEDT – Jan 30, 1 pm AEDT

    Harry Styles tour dates

    Amsterdam – Johan Cruijff ArenA

    Sat May 16

    Sun May 17

    Wed May 20

    Fri May 22

    Sat May 23

    Tue May 26

    London – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

    Fri Jun 12

    Sat Jun 13

    Wed Jun 17

    Fri Jun 19

    Sat Jun 20

    Tue Jun 23

    São Paulo – Estadio MorumBIS

    Fri Jul 17

    Mexico City – Estadio GNP Seguros

    Fri Jul 31

    Sat Aug 01

    New York – Madison Square Garden

    Wed Aug 26

    Fri Aug 28

    Sat Aug 29

    Wed Sep 02

    Fri Sep 04

    Sat Sep 05

    Wed Sep 09

    Fri Sep 11

    Sat Sep 12

    Wed Sep 16

    Fri Sep 18

    Sat Sep 19

    Wed Sep 23

    Fri Sep 25

    Sat Sep 26

    Wed Sep 30

    Fri Oct 02

    Sat Oct 03

    Wed Oct 07

    Fri Oct 09

    Sat Oct 10

    Wed Oct 14

    Fri Oct 16

    Sat Oct 17

    Wed Oct 21

    Fri Oct 23

    Sat Oct 24

    Wed Oct 28

    Fri Oct 30

    Sat Oct 31

    Melbourne – Marvel Stadium

    Fri Nov 27

    Sat Nov 28

    Sydney – Accor Stadium

    Sat Dec 12

    Sun Dec 13

    Harry Styles Together, Together Tour ticket prices

    Ticket prices have not yet been announced. For comparison, Love On Tour tickets in the UK ranged from £50.65 to £326.30 at stadium shows. Given the scale of this tour and Styles’ growing global demand, prices may be higher. Full pricing details are expected once presales begin.

    How to find a presale code for your country

    Fans have several ways to access presale tickets:

    Select dates will offer American Express presale access starting Monday, January 26.

    Harry Styles Together, Together Tour support acts

    A rotating lineup of support acts will join Styles throughout the tour. Confirmed artists include Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, Skye Newman and Baby J.

    Harry Styles Together, Together Tour setlist

    No official setlist has been revealed. Historically, Styles has focused heavily on his most recent releases while mixing in major hits and fan favorites. Fans can expect Kiss All The Time. Disco, occasionally, will feature prominently alongside songs from his earlier albums once the tour opens.

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories. Read More

    Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
