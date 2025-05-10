Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Has Kosmos 482 Soviet spacecraft already crashed into Earth? Here's what European Space Agency said

ByShweta Kukreti
May 10, 2025 04:03 PM IST

The Kosmos 482 spacecraft, a Soviet spacecraft that was launched in 1972 on a failed trip to Venus, fell back into Earth on Saturday morning, new report said.

The Kosmos 482 spacecraft, a Soviet spacecraft that was launched in 1972 on an unsuccessful trip to Venus, fell back into Earth on Saturday morning, a fresh report claimed.

The Kosmos 482 spacecraft was a component of the Venera program, a set of probes designed to study the planet Venus for the USSR.(NASA)
The Kosmos 482 spacecraft was a component of the Venera program, a set of probes designed to study the planet Venus for the USSR.(NASA)

According to the European Space Agency, which was keeping an eye on the craft's uncontrollably falling trajectory, radar last detected it above Germany, Radars stopped monitoring the Kosmos 482 at the time of its anticipated crash, indicating that “it is most likely that the reentry has already occurred,” NBC News reported.

There are no reports of damage or injuries so far.

Know about Kosmos 482 spacecraft

The Kosmos 482 spacecraft was a component of the Venera program, a set of probes designed to study the planet Venus for the USSR. Of those flights, ten made a successful landing on the scorching, desolate planet, while Kosmos 482's rocket failed. The lower stage, which held the descent ship, became trapped in Earth's orbit.

The 1,069-pound, about three-foot-wide spacecraft ringed the Earth in an ever narrower elliptical orbit over the next fifty-three years, eventually approaching the planet and plummeting into its atmosphere.

Kosmos 482 Soviet spacecraft: Are there any impact of space debris?

Space debris falling back to Earth is not uncommon. According to ESA, over 2,400 man-made items plummeted from orbit in 2022, setting a new record. Most of them crashed into an ocean, and the bulk of them burned up in Earth's atmosphere.

However, Kosmos 482 was designed to function on Venus's surface, where the average temperature is 867 degrees Fahrenheit (464 C), and to survive a descent through the planet's thick atmosphere. This implied that it was sufficiently resilient in principle to withstand a relatively simple re-entry via the atmosphere of Earth.

There is no record of any individual being killed by space debris. In a blog post on Kosmos-482, ESA officials stated that “The risk of any satellite reentry causing injury is extremely remote.” “The annual risk of an individual human being injured by space debris is under 1 in 100 billion. In comparison, a person is about 65,000 times more likely to be struck by lightning.”

The US Space Force predicted Friday that the spacecraft would return to the atmosphere on Saturday morning around 1:52 a.m. ET over the Pacific Ocean, west of Guam.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / Has Kosmos 482 Soviet spacecraft already crashed into Earth? Here's what European Space Agency said
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On