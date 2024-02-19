Has Vladimir Putin found love with Barbie lookalike, 39, censorship chief?

Despite the Russian President's personal life being shrouded in mystery, the 71-year-old ex-KGB officer has reportedly been linked to Ekaterina “Katya” Mizulina, 39. The London-educated Barbie lookalike censorship chief is heading Russia's Safe Internet League and has been declared Vladimir Putin's “morality guardian”. Russian President has allegedly found a new confidante in Ekaterina Mizulina.(X / Instagram)

The news of the alleged Putin love affair was brought to the forefront in a Daily Mail report citing Ukrainian media sources. Stepping down hard on online dissent against the Kremlin leadership, Katya is the daughter of a pro-Putin Senator, Elena Mizulina, who's avidly vocal about her anti-Ukranian stance.

The new development's uncanny undercurrents also relate to how critics claim she resembles Putin's past flames. The list includes his ex-wife, former flight attendant Lyudmila Putina, with whom he was married from 1983 to 2014. Putin allegedly also shares two secret children with Olympic gold medal-winner gymnast Alina Kabaeva.

About the alleged new Vladimir Putin relationship

Late Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny had initially revealed Vladimir Putin and Ekaterina Mizulina's relationship. Moreover, Russian journalist and prisoner rights activist Olga Romanova spilt the report to Ukraine's Channel 4: “Katya Mizulina is to Putin's taste”. This Barbie type has always suited him very well."

More on Ekaterina Mizulina

Mizulina graduated from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, in 2004. The 39-year-old had a degree in art history and Indonesian language.

A Katya Mizulina Instagram post:

Her professional stints also include stepping in as a translator in official Russian delegations to China. Her father, Professor Mikhail Mizulin, is a 69-year-old Moscow academic.

Her previous proud claims on online censorship and anti-Ukraine ideas had her declare: “We will clean up Ukraine from the Nazis and bandits, and then we will get to Google and Wikipedia.”

According to reports, in a meet-up with students earlier this month, Mizulina demanded a student to apologise for his questions against mandatory military service.