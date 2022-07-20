Home / World News / Hasta la vista, baby! UK's Boris Johnson bows out in parliament
world news

Hasta la vista, baby! UK's Boris Johnson bows out in parliament

  • In a vintage blast of verbiage against his critics, Johnson defended his three tumultuous years in office -- from Brexit and Covid vaccines to Ukraine -- and praised the candidates battling to succeed him, as he fended off opposition attacks at his last session of Prime Minister's Questions.
Johnson's Downing Street operation is reportedly running an "anyone but Rishi" campaign, accusing the former finance minister of orchestrating a cabinet revolt.( AFP PHOTO )
Johnson's Downing Street operation is reportedly running an "anyone but Rishi" campaign, accusing the former finance minister of orchestrating a cabinet revolt.( AFP PHOTO )
Published on Jul 20, 2022 11:21 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

To one last round of cheers from his recently mutinous MPs, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson bowed out of his final setpiece event in parliament Wednesday, signing off by saying: "Hasta la vista, baby!"

In a vintage blast of verbiage against his critics, Johnson defended his three tumultuous years in office -- from Brexit and Covid vaccines to Ukraine -- and praised the candidates battling to succeed him, as he fended off opposition attacks at his last session of Prime Minister's Questions.

The House of Commons breaks for its summer recess on Thursday, and the new leader is set to be announced when it reconvenes on September 5.

Labour leader Keir Starmer quoted the bitter attacks hurled against each other and their own government's record by the three remaining Conservative candidates: Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt.

Johnson's Downing Street operation is reportedly running an "anyone but Rishi" campaign, accusing the former finance minister of orchestrating a cabinet revolt that brought him down this month after many scandals including "Partygate".

"I'm not following this thing particularly closely," the prime minister said of the Tory race, to laughter.

But he praised Sunak's economic management during the pandemic, and said that any one of the three, "like some household detergent, would wipe the floor" with Labour.

Johnson reprised his long-running characterisation of Starmer as "Captain Hindsight" over Covid, and called him "a great pointless human bollard".

The Conservative race has seen successive candidates eliminated in ballots among the party's MPs.

The final two were set to be chosen later Wednesday, before taking their case to grassroots Tories during August.

But Johnson gave the contenders some words of advice, urging them to "stay close to the Americans, stick up for the Ukrainians, stick up for freedom and democracy everywhere".

"Cut taxes and deregulate where you can to make this the greatest place to live and invest... focus on the road ahead but always remember to check the rearview mirror.

"And remember above all it's not Twitter that counts, it's the people that sent us here."

Johnson, 58, said his time in office had been "the greatest privilege" of his life.

"I helped to get the biggest Tory majority for 40 years and a huge realignment in UK politics," he added.

"We've transformed our democracy and restored our national independence... I've helped to get this country through a pandemic and helped save another country from barbarism -- and frankly that's enough to be going on with.

"Mission largely accomplished."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
boris johnson rishi sunak uk parliament + 1 more
boris johnson rishi sunak uk parliament
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The gas pipeline prior to an inaugural ceremony for the first of Nord Stream's twin 1,224 kilometre gas pipelines through the Baltic Sea, in Lubmin, northeastern Germany.&nbsp;

    Russian gas flow likely to resume at previous level: German pipeline manager

    German pipeline manager Gascade said it expected Russian gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 link to resume as planned after maintenance work wraps up on Thursday. "We assume that, according to the current nominations (as of 3 pm on 20 July), gas transport via Nord Stream will be resumed at the pre-maintenance level (40% of transport capacity)," Gascade said in a statement on Wednesday.

  • Ukrainian servicemen open fire on Russian positions with a Grad BM-21 multiple rocket launcher at the front line between Russian and Ukraine forces in the countryside of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.

    Russia declares expanded war goals beyond Ukraine's Donbas

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow's military "tasks" in Ukraine now went beyond the eastern Donbas region, in the clearest acknowledgment yet that it has expanded its war goals. In an interview with state media nearly five months after Russia's invasion, the foreign minister also said peace talks made no sense at the moment because Western governments were leaning on Ukraine to fight rather than negotiate.

  • Markus Potzel, acting head of UNAMA, speaks during a press conference in Kabul on Wednesday.&nbsp;

    Women, minorities worst hit since Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: UN report

    The United Nations mission in Afghanistan on Wednesday released a report on the human rights situation in the country that was retaken by the Taliban more than 10 months ago. It also contained recommendations for both de facto authorities and the international community. It further stated that despite significant reduction in armed violence between mid-August 2021 and mid-June 2022, 2,106 civilian casualties – 700 deaths, 1,406 injuries – were recorded.

  • Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak walks in London, Britain, July 18, 2022.&nbsp;

    Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss final 2 in race for UK PM; Penny Mordaunt knocked out

    Conservative rivals Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, offering competing visions for Britain's response to multiple crises, will duel in the coming weeks to become the next prime minister after the party's lawmakers held a last vote Wednesday. The crucial race for second place was narrowly won by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 113 votes, against 105 for former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt. The result will be announced on September 5.

  • Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. (AP Photo)

    India rubbishes reports about influencing Sri Lankan presidential elections

    Dismissing reports that New Delhi sought to influence the presidential election process in Sri Lanka, India on Wednesday reiterated its stand of backing for the stability and economic recovery of the island nation after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as their new president. Wickremesinghe, who has served as prime minister six times, was elected to the post by Sri Lankan parliamentarians, defeating his main rival Dullus Alahapperuma by 134 votes to 82.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out