Heatwave in Europe disrupts train services, top of Eiffel Tower in Paris shut: Updates

Several parts of Europe are in the grips of the first major heatwave this summer, with health warnings in effect in multiple countries. A heat dome covered France, Portugal, Spain, and Turkey, with European forecasters indicating that other countries are likely to experience even more intense heat in the upcoming days, news agency Associated Press reported. Tourists hold umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun during a heatwave at the Trocadero square, in Paris, on June 30, 2025.(AFP)

Heat warnings were issued for parts of Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, and the UK, with new highs expected on Wednesday before rain is forecast to bring respite to some areas later this week.

Here's the latest: