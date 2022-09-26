Heavy fighting taking place with Russian forces, some with 'positive results,' says Zelensky

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that heavy fighting is taking place with Russian forces in many places along the frontline, some with "positive results" for Kyiv.

"This is the Donetsk region, this is our Kharkiv region. This is the Kherson region, and also the Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

"We have positive results in several directions."

Referendums

Russia launched the referendums on Friday aimed at annexing four occupied regions, drawing condemnation from Kyiv and Western nations who dismissed the votes as a sham and pledged not to recognise their results.

The votes in the provinces of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were hastily organised after Ukraine recaptured large swathes of the northeast in a counter-offensive.

Russian mobilisation

Russia's two most senior lawmakers addressed complaints about Russia's mobilisation drive, ordering regional officials to get a handle on the situation and swiftly solve the "excesses" that have stoked public anger.

Police clashed with people opposed to the mobilisation in the southern Russian region of Dagestan, underscoring the level of discontent with President Vladimir Putin's decision to send hundreds of thousands more men to fight in Ukraine.