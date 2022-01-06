Here are some of the biggest protests Kazakhstan saw in the past decades

Former Soviet Republic, Kazakhstan is a landlocked country in Central Asia facing its biggest protest, against colossal hike in fuel prices, since the country’s independence in 1991. This has led to the resignation of Kazakhstan's government, news agency Reuters reported. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the demonstrators "a band of international terrorists", and requested the intervention of peacekeeping troops from Russia and allied countries.

Demonstrations are rare in the country but took place infrequently in the 2000s.

January 2021 - The protests beginning on January 2 have left Kazakhstan’s largest metropolis, Almaty, in flames as protesters took down the statue of first President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Kazakh protests have been sparked by the steep hike in the price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG), the country's main car fuel. This is accompanied by higher interest rates and explosive inflation in recent years.

Twelve cops have been killed as thousands of people take on the street holding violent protests.

June 2019 - As protests broke out against the change of president from longtime leader Nursultan Nazarbayev to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, about 500 people were arrested in 2019. Young activists were at the forefront of this movement as they chanted mantras like "No to the dictatorship" and “shame, shame, shame!”, exclaiming they have a choice on how the country should be run and who should run it.

April 2016 - Fuelled by the change in Kazakhstan’s Land Code, around 4,000 people holding unauthorised protests across the country. The new law allowed foreigners to buy Kazakh agricultural lands for 25 years.

One protestor in Aktobe city told BBC, "After 25 years, they will stay for 65. After 65 their descendants will take Kazakhstan's citizenship and our descendants will be their slaves."

Police detained several people including two Reuters reporters for a short duration before releasing them.

On May 5, almost two weeks after the protests began, the government had to concede defeat and order a moratorium on some provisions of the land code.

December 2011 - Known as the Zhanaozen massacre, 14 protestors were killed as during a clash with the police in the oil town of Zhanaozen on Kazaksatan’s independence day. Workers demanding unpaid danger money, higher wages and better working conditions were key forces. Witnesses report the police had open-fired on people.

February 2006 - 2,000 protestors defied a ban on unsanctioned demonstrations and revolted against the assassination of opposition leader Altynbek Sarsenbaiuly, then 43, who was found dead along with his bodyguard outside Almaty.

Opposition supporters and leaders orchestrated the rally demanding justice for Sarsenbaiuly’s death.