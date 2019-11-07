e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

‘Hero’ dog that helped kill Baghdadi to visit White House soon, says Trump

These animals protect US forces, save civilian lives, separate combatants from noncombatants, and immobilise individuals who express hostile intent, Trump said.

world Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
The “hero” dog that assisted the American commandoes in the mission that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi will soon visit the White Hous
The “hero” dog that assisted the American commandoes in the mission that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi will soon visit the White Hous(Donald Trump/Twitter)
         

The “hero” dog that assisted the American commandoes in the mission that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi will soon visit the White House, US President Donald Trump has said. Addressing a rally in Louisiana on Wednesday, Trump said the canine, Conan, was the “greatest hero”. “He’s coming to the White House very soon,” he told the cheering crowd. Conan was injured during the raid at the hideout of Baghdadi in northwestern Syria last month. He has now returned to service.

“I said, ‘bring him now,’ they said, ‘He’s on a mission.’ I said, ‘You gotta be kidding. Come on, give him couple of days rest, please,’“ Trump told the rally. Soon after the raid, both Trump and the Pentagon released the pictures of the dog. The dog is a four-year veteran of the Special Operations Command (SOCOM) Canine Programme and has been a member of approximately 50 combat missions, US Central Command Commander General Kenneth McKenzie has said. “He was injured by exposed live electrical cables in the tunnel after Baghdadi detonated his vast beneath the compound,” he said. McKenzie said US special operations command military working dogs are critical members of the American forces.

These animals protect US forces, save civilian lives, separate combatants from noncombatants, and immobilise individuals who express hostile intent, he said.

tags
top news
BJP delays meet with Maharashtra Governor, to wait for Shiv Sena response
BJP delays meet with Maharashtra Governor, to wait for Shiv Sena response
IAF tells govt it is ready to buy 300 indigenous fighters and trainers
IAF tells govt it is ready to buy 300 indigenous fighters and trainers
Shiv Sena accuses BJP of using ‘money power’ to win over MLAs
Shiv Sena accuses BJP of using ‘money power’ to win over MLAs
Veteran domestic cricketer arrested in match-fixing scandal
Veteran domestic cricketer arrested in match-fixing scandal
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
This workaround will let you use Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web right away
This workaround will let you use Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web right away
WorldView | India should ease restrictions in Kashmir: Finland foreign minister
WorldView | India should ease restrictions in Kashmir: Finland foreign minister
trending topics
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019Kareena KapoorShweta PanditChinmayanand caseShiv SenaPM ModiT20 World Cup 2020Kartarpur corridorWhatsAppKamal HaasanIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News