‘Heroic’ Afghanistan has turned a new page: China

China on Wednesday described Afghanistan as a “heroic country”, which never surrendered to foreign forces, adding that it has turned a new page following the US’s chaotic exit after a 20-year conflict.

The Chinese foreign ministry also called for an investigation into the death of Afghan civilians during the two-decade conflict, saying US airstrikes led to far more civilian deaths than the official statistics of the US government reveal.

China has repeatedly criticised an ill-planned US withdrawal and has said it is ready to deepen “friendly and cooperative” relations with the Taliban following their takeover in August.

“Chairman Mao Zedong once said that Afghanistan is a heroic country and has never surrendered. China and Afghanistan are friendly countries. China does not want to harm Afghanistan, and Afghanistan does not want to harm China. The two countries always support each other,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

Wang was responding to a question about reports that the Taliban will announce a new government on Friday. “The Afghan people, having suffered so much, are now standing at a new starting point for national peace and reconstruction. The international community is closely following developments including the formation of a new government in Afghanistan.”

Wang added that China hopes that all parties in Afghanistan will build an open and inclusive political structure, adopt moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, and make a clean break with all terrorist groups and live in good terms with other countries, especially its neighbours.

“China will as always pursue a friendly policy towards the entire Afghan people, respect Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and will not interfere in the country’s internal affairs,” Wang added.

“The US forces have withdrawn from Afghanistan. But the murder of civilians by the US forces and their allies over the past 20 years must be investigated thoroughly and the killers must be brought to justice,” Wang said.

Separately, in an interview to Chinese national broadcaster’s English channel, CGTN, the Taliban has said it is looking forward to developing a strong relationship with China. “China is a very important and strong country in our neighbourhood, and we have had very positive and good relations with China in the past,” Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the group, said.

“We want to make these relations even stronger and want to improve the level of mutual trust,” Mujahid said, adding that Beijing can support Afghanistan in the economic sector. “We want them to boost exports to our country and help us in the development of our country. We are looking forward to good relations with them,” he said.