Search
Sun, Nov 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Hezbollah 'playing with fire': Israel warns Lebanon of tougher response, calls for disarmament

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 02, 2025 12:58 pm IST

Israel called on Lebanon to back the disarmament agreement and remove it from the southern parts of the country.

Amid rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon, Israel on Sunday accused Hezbollah of ‘playing with fire’ as it called on Lebanon to back the disarmament agreement and remove it from the southern parts of the country. “Enforcement of the maximum will continue and even intensify - we will not allow a threat to the residents of the north,” Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said as he issued a stern warning to Lebanon.

Israel defence minister said that Hezbollah was 'playing with fire' (Photo for representation)(REUTERS)
Israel defence minister said that Hezbollah was 'playing with fire' (Photo for representation)(REUTERS)

He threatened Lebanon with a heightened military action against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, a day after the Lebanese health ministry reported four people killed in an Israeli strike.

4 killed in Israeli air strike

Four people were reportedly killed in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon on Saturday, the Lebanese health ministry said, as Israel's ramped-up attacks raise fears for a nearly year-long truce with Hezbollah, AFP reported.

While Israel and Lebanon militant group signed a ceasefire agreement in November 2024, Israel maintains troops in five areas in southern Lebanon and has kept up regular air strikes claiming to target Hezbollah.

According to the health ministry, "the Israeli airstrike" in the Nabatiyeh district "killed four persons and wounded three in a preliminary toll".

The official Lebanese National News Agency reported that the Israeli army hit a car "with a guided missile" at around 10:30 pm (2030 GMT).

US slams Lebanon

The Israel statement comes after US Special Envoy for Middle East Thomas Barrack said the US would not intervene in regional disputes but would support its ally if Israel stepped up aggression toward Lebanon.

Barrack hit out at Lebanon for “not jumping in line” with the new Middle East realignments.

"The state is Hezbollah,” he was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

“It is really up to the Lebanese. America is not going to get deeper involved in the situation with a foreign terrorist organisation and a failed state dictating the pace and asking for more resources and more money and more help,” he further said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Hezbollah 'playing with fire': Israel warns Lebanon of tougher response, calls for disarmament
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On