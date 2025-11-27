Hong Kong blaze continues as toll rises to 44, unsafe scaffolding likely caused it

The massive blaze at a high-rise complex, believed to be Hong Kong’s worst in decades, continues to burn as the death toll climbs to 44. While the fire has been contained in four buildings, smoke was seen billowing from three others on Thursday as rescue workers continue their efforts to save those trapped. A fire can be seen at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories.(AP)

Meanwhile, three people have reportedly been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the fire.

Almost 300 people are missing since the fire broke out, which was likely caused by unsafe scaffolding and foam materials used during maintenance work, news agency Reuters reported.

Most people are believed to be trapped in the upper floors. Intense heat and thick smoke from the fire is making the rescue operation challenging.

“Debris and scaffolding of the affected buildings are falling down, so they pose additional danger to our frontline personnel,” deputy fire services director Derek Chan was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

‘Unusual’ fire and massive toll

Secretary for Security Chris Tang reportedly called the blaze “unusual”, pointing out that some material on the exterior of the building caught fire and spread far more intensely than expected.

“Protective netting, fire-resistant cloth and plastic sheeting on the exterior of the building burned far more intensely and spread much faster than compliant materials normally would,” Bloomberg quoted Tang.

Police also reportedly found windows on a nearby unaffected building sealed with foam, installed by a construction company conducting maintenance work.

"We have reason to believe that the company’s responsible parties were grossly negligent, which led to this accident and caused the fire to spread uncontrollably, resulting in major casualties," Eileen Chung, a Hong Kong police superintendent, said.

The fire erupted at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in Hong Kong, located in the suburban Tai Po district, and around 5,000 people resided there.

Xi Jinping reacts

Chinese President Xi Jinping also reacted to the big fire accident, and urged authorities and rescue workers in Hong Kong to "make every effort" to extinguish the huge blaze.

"Xi Jinping expressed condolences for those who died in the major fire at a residential estate in Tai Po District, New Territories, Hong Kong, including the firefighter who died in the line of duty," state broadcaster CCTV said.

The President was referring to the 37-year-old firefighter who died during rescue ops at the apartment complex.