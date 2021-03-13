Hong Kong high court releases 3 more activists on bail in cases involving 47
Hong Kong's High Court on Saturday released on bail three more activists but remanded two in custody in a widely monitored case involving the most sweeping use yet of the city's national security law.
The High Court was ruling on an appeal by prosecutors against a lower court's decision to grant bail to the five activists.
Tat Cheng, Michael Pang and Ricky Or were granted bail, while Jeremy Tam and Kwok Ka-ki were denied bail by High Court judge Esther Toh.
Some family members of those denied bail cried after hearing the verdict, including Tam's wife. But Kwok's wife remained defiant, holding up a sign outside the court that read:
"Dear Hongkongers. You'll never walk alone! Add oil!"
An appeal against granting bail to four others will be heard on Monday.
The charges on conspiracy to commit subversion against 47 opposition figures are being closely watched by foreign diplomats and rights groups.
They have raised concerns over the vanishing space for dissent in the former British colony, which has taken a swift authoritarian turn since the imposition of the law in June 2020.
Since the 47 were charged around two weeks ago, the court has heard a series of requests for bail. Although most were rejected, the court approved some applications, prompting immediate appeals from prosecutors.
Eight have been granted bail so far, including Saturday's three, as prosecutors' appeals were either rejected or withdrawn.
The bail conditions for the three on Saturday included not threatening national security, participating in any elections except to vote, or contacting foreign officials, as well as surrendering all travel documents, observing a curfew and reporting to police regularly.
The 47 are accused of organising and participating in an unofficial, non-binding primary poll in July 2020 that authorities said was part of a "vicious plot" to "overthrow" the government.
The vote was aimed at selecting the strongest opposition candidates for a legislative council election that the government later postponed, citing the coronavirus.
Hong Kong laws restrict media coverage of bail hearings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uyghurs write to UK Parliament against human rights atrocities by China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong high court releases 3 more activists on bail in cases involving 47
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia accuses US of using IT to engage in unfair competition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia records first local Covid-19 case in 2 weeks
- Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the unnamed doctor last week treated two patients who had recently returned to Australia and had tested positive for the UK variant.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spanish police seize homemade narco-submarine being built on southern coast
- Spanish police said in a statement that police in Colombia, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Portugal also were involved in the operation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says
- Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera told a news conference he had signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on "national security" grounds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: US health officials warn of false positive test results
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden admin to reconsider objections to H-1B visas during Trump regime
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese 'polar bear hotel' opens to full bookings, criticism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 demonstrators killed as anti-coup protests intensify in Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reviews AstraZeneca side effects after concerns in Europe
- New Delhi decided to conduct the review after several countries suspended rollout over blood clot fears even as the World Health Organization said there was no reason to stop using AstraZeneca's Covid-19 jab.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Jamaat-e-Islami leader, Rasheed Hajjul Akbar, arrested in Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Duty to support Muslims, says Ardern marking 2 yrs of Christchurch mosque attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox