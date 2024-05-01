 Hong Kong hit by around 10,000 lightning strikes overnight | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hong Kong hit by around 10,000 lightning strikes overnight

AFP |
May 01, 2024 04:02 PM IST

Hong Kong island was the second-largest recipient of strikes, with towering residential buildings lit up by the near-constant bolts.

Hong Kong was lashed by nearly 10,000 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, according to data from the city's weather observatory.

The Chinese city is accustomed to high humidity levels during April leading up to monsoon season(Rep image)
The Chinese city is accustomed to high humidity levels during April leading up to monsoon season(Rep image)

The Chinese city is accustomed to high humidity levels during April leading up to monsoon season, with residents prepared for sudden downpours during their workday commutes.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Beginning 9:00 pm Tuesday evening, Hong Kong skies put on a flashy display, with the observatory recording 5,914 lightning bolts in a single hour as rain bucketed down.

By 10:59 am on Wednesday, it had recorded 9,437 ground-to-lighting strikes, with the majority hitting Hong Kong's New Territories East region.

Hong Kong island was the second-largest recipient of strikes, with towering residential buildings lit up by the near-constant bolts.

Tuesday night's thunderstorm also caused delays at Hong Kong's international airport, while in the eastern Sai Kung region, violent winds whipped at a Cantonese opera theatre made up of bamboo scaffolding, according to video shared on social media.

The observatory said Wednesday that showers and "squally thunderstorms" would continue through the evening and into Thursday.

The city had planned a pyrotechnics show on Wednesday evening to mark May 1, the start of China's Golden Week in which Chinese travellers were expected to holiday in Hong Kong.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Hong Kong hit by around 10,000 lightning strikes overnight
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On