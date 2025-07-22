Search
Hong Kong investigates Louis Vuitton data leak affecting 419,000 customers

Reuters |
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 02:41 am IST

The leaked data included names, passport info, addresses, emails, phone numbers, shopping history, and product preferences, said Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog.

Hong Kong's privacy watchdog said on Monday it was investigating a data leak affecting about 419,000 customers at Louis Vuitton, as the brand grapples with a series of breaches in several countries.

The Hong Kong watchdog said it had also launched an investigation into Louis Vuitton Hong Kong, including whether there had been delays in notifying authorities. (Pic used for representation)(Louis Vuitton)

Leaked information included names, passport details, addresses and email addresses as well as phone numbers, shopping history and product preferences, Hong Kong's Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data said.

No payment information was affected, Louis Vuitton - the main brand of luxury giant LVMH - said in an e-mailed statement.

It had discovered an unauthorised party had accessed some client data and it was now working with "the relevant regulators and affected clients," the company added.

The Hong Kong watchdog said it had also launched an investigation into Louis Vuitton Hong Kong, including whether there had been delays in notifying authorities.

It said the French head office had found suspicious activities on its computer system on June 13, discovered Hong Kong customers were affected on July 2, and then reported the breach to the watchdog on July 17.

The luxury group reported similar breaches in its operations in South Korea and Britain earlier this month.

