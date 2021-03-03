Hong Kong makes 100th arrest under China's security law
Hong Kong arrested a former media executive, local media said, bringing to 100 the number of people detained using a national security law imposed on the former British colony by China last year.
Former Next Digital Executive Director Stephen Ting was detained on fraud allegations, the Oriental Daily newspaper reported, citing people it didn’t identify. Police issued a statement late Tuesday confirming the arrest of a 61-year-old man “after in-depth investigation by national security department.” Police didn’t name the person or his affiliation with Next Digital.
As of Tuesday, 100 people have been arrested on suspicion of activities harming national security, police said in a separate statement Wednesday. The accused include 83 male suspects and 17 female suspects, ages 16 to 79, police said.
