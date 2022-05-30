Hong Kong's next leader John Lee receives official appointment letter
Hong Kong’s next leader, John Lee, received an official letter of appointment from Beijing on Monday, a month before he is to take over the leadership of the semi-autonomous city.
Lee received his letter of appointment from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who congratulated him on his selection as Hong Kong’s next chief executive.
He also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi said Lee “loves the country and Hong Kong” and has "contributed in terms of protecting national security and protecting Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.”
“You have the affirmation and the trust of the central government,” Xi said.
Xi said the “one country, two systems” framework under which Britain handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997 has been “universally recognized” as a success.
Critics say the framework, which provides Hong Kong with semi-autonomity and special freedoms for 50 years, is threatened by growing restrictions imposed by Beijing.
Lee thanked Xi for trusting him with the position and said he would do all that he can to live up to the expectations of Beijing and the Hong Kong people.
Premier Li also expressed full support for Lee and urged him to develop Hong Kong's economy and improve the livelihoods of its people.
Lee’s visit to Beijing comes weeks after he won an uncontested election earlier this month, gaining over 99% of all votes cast by an election committee made up largely of pro-Beijing members.
It is customary for the chief executive-elect to visit Beijing after winning election to receive a latter of appointment from Beijing. Lee flew to Beijing on Saturday for a four-day visit.
Lee's appointment comes during a continuing political crackdown in the city nearly three years after anti-government protests in 2019.
Critics say Beijing has tightened its grip over Hong Kong and rolled back freedoms with the imposition of a tough new national security law and changes to its electoral laws that shut out pro-democracy candidates from running for office.
Lee, a Beijing loyalist, is known for his support of the national security law, which outlaws subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion to intervene in the city’s affairs. Over 150 people have been arrested under the law since it came into effect in June 2020.
Prior to winning the election, Lee was the city’s No. 2 official. He spent most of his civil service career in the police force and later in the security bureau.
Lee is expected to be sworn in as Hong Kong’s new chief executive on July 1, the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China.
-
Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies retrieved from site, says civil aviation authority
The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said 21 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Tara Air flight which crashed in Mustang district on Sunday, ANI reported. It lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes. According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago, AFP reported.
-
Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt
The Mona Lisa was left shaken but unharmed on Sunday when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt. The perpetrator was a man disguised as an old lady who jumped out of a wheelchair before attacking the glass. The Louvre was not immediately available for comment.
-
Setback for China as security and economic deal with Pacific islands falls through
China and a cluster of Pacific island countries failed to reach a consensus on an overarching security and economic deal on Monday in what appears to be a setback to Beijing's expanding ambitions in the South Pacific region. “China's plan to sign a sweeping trade and security deal with ten Pacific Island countries was dealt a setback as some of them expressed concern about specific elements in the proposal,” Australia's ABC News reported.
-
UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers
Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday. Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update.
-
10 more survivors of sunken boat found in Indonesia
Three days after a cargo boat sank in the Makassar Strait in South Sulawesi province, 10 more survivors were located, including the captain and other crew. Of the total 42 people on board, 31 have been rescued since search and rescue operations began Saturday, said the head of the provincial search and rescue agency, Djunaidi. Like many Indonesians, Djunaidi goes by only one name. The KM Ladang Pertiwi 02 sank in bad weather Friday afternoon.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics