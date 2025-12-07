Hong Kong votes in legislative election days after deadly fire that killed 159

Hong Kong held its second legislative election on Sunday under Beijing’s tightened “patriots-only” political system, less than two weeks after the deadly apartment fire which killed 159 people. Election campaigning was reportedly largely muted since the tragedy. Several outlets reported that political activities were paused immediately after the blaze and never fully resumed, leaving the city with an unusually low-key pre-election atmosphere. Independent candidate Allan Wong greets supporters in Tai Po during the Legislative Council general election, in Hong Kong.(REUTERS)

By 11:30 am local time, only about 15 per cent of registered voters had cast their ballots, reported news agency AP. Polling will continue until 10:30 pm local time.

How Hong Kong fire impacted legislative polls

Although the morning turnout was slightly higher than the same point during the 2021 election, analysts quoted in multiple reports said overall participation may still remain weak, with many residents grieving and frustrated by how the government handled the deadly fire.

The subdued campaigning reflected both public shock and political caution, as authorities and candidates avoided large-scale outreach after the incident, reported AFP. The emotional impact of the fire has overshadowed the election itself, even though the vote is a major test of Hong Kong’s revamped electoral system.

Meanwhile, the government has increased spending, raising the election budget by more than 50 per cent compared to 2021, to HK1.28 billion dollars, reported Bloomberg. Additional polling stations, extended service arrangements, and city-wide promotional banners were all part of efforts to boost turnout.

Despite this, police arrested at least seven people for allegedly urging others not to vote, reported news agency Reuters. Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee urged residents to come out and vote, saying that doing so would support ongoing reforms and help the city recover from the fire. He also announced a judge-led investigation and additional support for affected families.

In Tai Po, where the fire occurred, there was heavy police presence and residents were still shaken by the tragedy. Several people said that while the range of candidates is tightly controlled, they hope the newly elected legislators will press for answers and greater transparency about the fire.

