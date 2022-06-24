‘Horrific’, ‘heartbroken’: Biden, Obama, others react to Supreme Court's abortion ruling
- The US Supreme Court ruling on abortion also drew international reactions with Canada President Justin Trudeau calling the news coming out of the United States “horrific”.
US President Joe Biden vowed to 'do all in my power' to protect a woman's right in states where they face effects of Supreme Court's abortion ruling. He called the abortion ruling 'sad day for the court and for the country', saying the Supreme Court 'took' right away.
Former US President Barack Obama slammed the Supreme Court's ruling to throw out the constitutional right to abortion, calling it an attack on essential freedoms.
"Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues -attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans," he tweeted.
Also Read | Abortion access threatened in these US states after Supreme Court ruling
The ruling also drew international reactions with Canada President Justin Trudeau calling the news coming out of the US “horrific”.
“My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion. I can’t imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter.
“No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. I want women in Canada to know that we will always stand up for your right to choose,” he added.
Here are some of the reactions on the US Supreme Court ruling.
Former first lady Michelle Obama
"I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land -- a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions."
Planned Parenthood, the leading abortion provider in the United States
"We know you may be feeling a lot of things right now -- hurt, anger, confusion. Whatever you feel is OK. We're here with you -- and we'll never stop fighting for you."
Amnesty International USA
"Abortion is a human right. For everyone. Everywhere. We will never stop fighting."
Mini Timmaraju, president of Naral Pro-Choice America
"The impact on the real lives of real people will be devastating ... Though we're grieving the end of the constitutional right to abortion in our country and what it will mean for all of those who need access to care, this fight is far from over.
"In every corner of the United States the vast majority of people support reproductive freedom. You can count on them remembering which politicians refused to fight by their side in this pivotal moment when they head to the ballot box in November."
Former Republican vice president Mike Pence
"Now that Roe v. Wade has been consigned to the ash heap of history, a new arena in the cause of life has emerged and it is incumbent on all who cherish the sanctity of life to resolve that we will take the defense of the unborn."
Kevin McCarthy, Republican leader in House of Representatives
"Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection. I applaud this historic ruling, which will save countless innocent lives. The Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people's elected representatives in Congress and the states."
-
Abortion access threatened in these US states after Supreme Court ruling
The US Supreme Court's overturning of America's constitutional right to abortion gives all 50 states the freedom to ban the procedure, with nearly half expected to do so in some form. Idaho provides exceptions for rape or incest but Kentucky only does so if the pregnant woman's life is in danger. Laws in Louisiana could see health professionals jailed for up to ten years for carrying out in abortions. In Missouri, it's 15 years.
-
Missouri first US state to ban abortion after top court ruling
The Midwestern conservative state of Missouri on Friday became the first US state to ban abortion, hours after a Supreme Court ruling struck down decades of constitutional protection of the procedure. "Missouri has just become the first in the country to effectively end abortion," state attorney general Eric Schmitt said on Twitter. "This is a monumental day for the sanctity of life."
-
Some countries built ‘small yard with high fences’, says China’s Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday praised developing countries for the resolve to seek “strength through unity” but criticised in strong words “some countries” for building “a small yard with high fences”, the third day in a rowXie appeared to disapprove of US-led western alliances.
-
US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion, states can ban it now
Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Authority to regulate abortion rests with the political branches, not the courts, Justice Samuel Alito wrote. Joining Alito were Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Thomas first voted to overrule Roe v. Wade 30 years ago. Thirteen states, mainly in the South and Midwest, already have laws on the books that ban abortion in the event Roe is overturned.
-
Dead Sajid Mir comes alive in Pak but Masood Azhar still untraceable
Sajid Mir, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack handler who was declared dead long ago, has been arrested as claimed by Pakistan, reports from Paris and New Delhi said. Strangely, Pakistan has said that Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar, who is enjoying the patronage of the Pakistani establishment in Masood Azhar's den Bahawalpur, is untraceable. Mir, the handler of David Coleman Headley, was said to be enjoying the protection of ISI either in Rawalpindi or Lahore.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics