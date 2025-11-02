Horrific video shows smoke rising from Mexico supermarket explosion site | Watch

A video of the massive explosion at a supermarket in Mexico has emerged showing smoke rising from the site of the blast as fire service and police rush to the spot to douse the flames. The minute-long video shows people watching on, while some are recording the scene with their mobile phones as clouds of smoke fill the sky. Screengrab of the Mexico explosion video shared on social media. (X)

As per reports, fire in a store in northwestern Mexico claimed at least 23 lives, including children, in Hermosillo.

WATCH | Blast at Mexico supermarket kills 23

(HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video)

The Associated Press also cited a graphic video showing a burned man collapsing onto the asphalt a few metres (yards) from the store entrance.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum offered her condolences in a post on X to the “families and loved ones of those who died”.

She said, “I have been in contact with the Sonora governor, Alfonso Durazo, to provide support where needed. I've instructed Interior Secretary Rosa Icela Rodriguez to send a support team in order to assist the families and the injured.”

Sonora Attorney General Gustavo Salas Chávez said the injured were taken to six hospitals in Hermosillo, adding that preliminary investigations showed the deaths were caused by “inhalation of toxic gases", news agency PTI reported.

Governor of Sonora state Alfonso Durazo, said that “a number of the victims we've found were minors”, adding that an extensive and transparent probe has been ordered to scertain the cause of the explosion and catch those responsible.

"Nobody will face this pain alone. From the very first moments, emergency, security and health services responded with great professionalism and commitment, controlling the situation and saving lives," he said.