At least 23 killed, including children, in Mexico supermarket explosion

At least 23 people, including children, were killed and 11 others injured in a supermarket explosion in northern Mexico on Saturday, local officials said. The explosion took place at a Waldo's store in Hermosillo. The injured victims were taken to hospitals for treatment in the city. Local authorities have ruled out an “attack” or “event related to a violent act” against people.(AP)

Alfonso Durazo, governor of Sonora state, said in a video message that “a number of the victims we've found were minors”. He added that an extensive and transparent investigation had been ordered to determine the cause of the explosion and catch those responsible.

"Nobody will face this pain alone. From the very first moments, emergency, security and health services responded with great professionalism and commitment, controlling the situation and saving lives," he said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum offered her condolences in a post on X to the “families and loved ones of those who died”.

She said, “I have been in contact with the Sonora governor, Alfonso Durazo, to provide support where needed. I've instructed Interior Secretary Rosa Icela Rodriguez to send a support team in order to assist the families and the injured.”

Cause of the explosion

Notably, local authorities have ruled out an “attack” or “event related to a violent act” against people. The chief of the city’s fire department also said that it was being investigated whether there had really been an explosion.

Gustavo Salas, the state’s attorney general, citing the forensic medical service, said that many of the deaths appeared to have been caused by the inhalation of toxic gases.

However, some media reports have blamed the fire on an electrical failure. Mexican authorities also said that an electric transformer could be behind the incident.

In a statement, the prosecutor’s office in Sonora said that “the working assumption is that the incident was accidental, and the investigation is looking into a transformer located inside the store.”

"Once the firefighters allow access into the building... it will be possible to precisely determine the cause of the incident," it added.