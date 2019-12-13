e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / World News

House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote

Democrats and Republicans in the House Judiciary Committee voted along strict party lines, 23 to 17.

world Updated: Dec 13, 2019 21:06 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
US lawmakers took the grave step Friday of approving two charges against Donald Trump.
US lawmakers took the grave step Friday of approving two charges against Donald Trump. (REUTERS)
         

US lawmakers took the grave step Friday of approving two charges against Donald Trump, setting up a full House of Representatives vote to impeach the president over his alleged misconduct.

Democrats and Republicans in the House Judiciary Committee voted along strict party lines, 23 to 17, appearing somber as they put Trump on track to become only the third president to be impeached in US history.

tags
top news
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
‘Rahul dared to make rape a political tool,’ says Irani; approaches EC
‘Rahul dared to make rape a political tool,’ says Irani; approaches EC
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news