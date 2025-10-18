Yemen's Houthi rebels stormed the United Nations compound in the capital Sanaa and detained staff on Saturday in the latest attack against humanitarian workers in the country. Houthi rebels storm UN compound in Yemen's Sanaa, staff detained(REUTERS file photo)

The incident is the latest in a long-running Houthi crackdown against the UN and other international organisations working in the country. The rebel group accuses the world body of “spying” for the US and Israel, “displaying political bias” and failing to condemn Israel's military actions.

According to the spokesperson for the UN Resident Coordinator for Yemen, all the staff in the compound are safe and accounted for, and they have contacted their families.

“We can confirm that there has been an unauthorised entry by the security members of Ansar Allah (the Houthis) into the UN compound in Sanaa, which currently accommodates 15 UN international staff members,” Jean Alam told The National.

The Houthis' action comes on a day when a tanker caught fire after it was hit by a projectile in the Gulf of Aden. The rebel group, which has waged a campaign against foreign vessels since the start of the Gaza war, did not immediately claim responsibility.

The spokesperson added that the UN “is taking all necessary measures and is in contact with the relevant authorities and counterparts to ensure the safety and security of all personnel and property”.

What the UN chief said on Houthi allegations

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres had said on Friday that he was concerned about accusations made by the Houthis against UN personnel.

In a statement through his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, Guterres said that he “categorically rejects” all such accusations.

“The Secretary General is gravely concerned by the continued public accusations made by the Houthis, including on October 16 by their leadership, against United Nations personnel in Yemen. He categorically rejects all such accusations,” the statement said.

