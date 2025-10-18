Ship on fire after being hit by projectile in Gulf of Aden, says British military

The British military said that a ship in the Gulf of Aden off Yemen caught fire after it was struck by a projectile on Saturday. No one has immediately taken responsibility for the attack, including Yemen’s Houthi rebels who have repeatedly been attacking ships through the Red Sea corridor, reported news agency Associated Press. According to British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center, the ship caught fire around 210 kilometers east of Aden.(Representational Photo)

One report suggests that the crew on the vessel was preparing to abandon it.

According to British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center, the ship was hit by a projectile before catching fire around 210 kilometers east of Aden.

“A vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile, resulting with a fire,” the AP report quoted UKMTO as saying.

“Authorities are investigating,” it added.

According to the maritime security firm Ambrey, the ship was a Cameroon-flagged tanker and was going from Sohar, Oman, to Djibouti. It added that the crew was reportedly preparing to leave the ship and that a a search-and-rescue operation was going on.

Ever since the deadly was in Gaza erupted on October 7, 2023, Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked several ships in the red sea in an alleged attempt to make Israel stop attacking Gaza. However, after Gaza ceasefire began on October 10, the group has not claimed responsibility for any such attack.

Most recently, the Houthi rebels attacked Dutch-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht last month on September 29. One crew member was kille din the attack and another one was wounded. As many as four ships have sunk and at least nine people have been killed so far in the Houthi attacks against shipping, according to the report.

Houthis have also allegedly taken several workers of aid groups such as United Nations and others as prisoners on suspicion of being spies, which has been denied by the world body.

(With inputs from AP)