How is Donald Trump after assassination attempt and how bad was the injury?

Former US President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt while addressing a political rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Video footage of the shocking incident shows the Republican presidential candidate bleeding from one of his ears while US Secret Service agents and security personnel form a protective shield around him. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday(AP)

The attack on Trump has been condemned by leaders from across the globe, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The terrible incident has left Trump fans wondering about his present condition.

After the assassination attempt, Trump was immediately escorted away from the venue of the political rally, in an SUV. A latest viral video on social media believed to be from New Jersey, shows Trump walking down the stairs of an aircraft in the presence of armed security personnel. In the video, the former US President looks alright.

ALSO READ| MAGA attacks left wing, legacy media, branding them complicit in Trump assassination attempt

Details about Trump's injury are yet to be ascertained. Taking to Truth Social site, Trump shared that he was shot with a bullet. He wrote, "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin."

Details about the gunman

According to US media, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania's Bethel Park. The Secret Service said the shooter "fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside the rally" before being "neutralized" by agents.

Multiple videos of the alleged shooter are viral on social media in which he can be seen with a rifle when the incident happened. The shooter was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, US media reported.

The assassination attempt on Trump has raised serious questions over the security given to the former US President who is also running for the elections in 2024 as a Republican party candidate.