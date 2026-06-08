How Lebanon flare-up threatened truce as Iran-Israel traded strikes: Explained

Tensions flared up once again in West Asia after Iran and Israel traded attacks on Monday, leaving the fragile truce in tatters amid the ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington for a peace deal, nowhere in sight for now. Farmers spray water in a burned agricultural field next to a projectile near the town of Najha, Syria, Monday, June 8, 2026, after debris from Iranian missile launches during the Iran-Israel conflict fell in the area. (AP Photo)

Hours after exchanging fire in their first attacks since the US and Iran reached a ceasefire deal in April, Iran’s military said that it would stop offensive operations. This was followed by Israel halting the attacks on US President Donald Trump’s 'request'. Track updates on West Asia war

However, strikes in southern Lebanon would continue at full strength in the coming days, Israel's Channel 12 reported, citing a senior Israeli official.

Earlier, Iranian state television reported explosions in Isfahan, Karaj, Tabriz, and Tehran. Iran closed the airspace around Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport after the Israeli attack, the Associated Press reported.

What led to the latest face-off? The fresh attacks between Iran and Israel, threatening to drag the West Asia region back into a full-scale war, were triggered over Lebanon. Tehran on Sunday warned of retaliation against Israel after it attacked Beirut's southern suburbs without warning. As Israel struck back, Iran fired again.

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Explosions were reported from Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan in Iran as tensions escalated after Israel's Lebanon offensive.

Iran's Guards said it had targeted two military bases in Israel, with explosions being heard in central Israel as air defences sought to intercept incoming Iranian fire, AP reported.

Iran blamed the United States for the escalation.

“No one believes that the Israeli regime would take any action without coordination with the United States,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei was quoted as saying.

Trump's call for a ceasefire As tensions escalated in the Middle East, President Trump wrote online: “Israel and Iran must immediately stop ‘shooting.’”

“Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE! Final negotiations on “Peace” are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way. The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a “Final Deal” is reached. Things should move quickly,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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Shortly after, the Iranian military's joint command issued its statement. It said that if Israel or its supporters carried out any further “aggression and hostile acts,” including in southern Lebanon, then “much more severe and crushing measures than before will follow.”

Race to save ceasefire Earlier, two regional officials said concerted diplomatic efforts were underway on Monday to salvage the ceasefire.

Officials from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan and Qatar have urged the Trump administration to pressure Israel to rein in its strikes on Iran and Beirut. They have also urged Iranian officials to stop attacks on Israel, they said. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to reporters.

Trump said talks were ongoing for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, though he gave no details.