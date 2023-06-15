Home / World News / How Melania feels about indictment? Donald Trump says, ‘She's hurt when…'

ByMallika Soni
Jun 15, 2023 12:00 AM IST

Calling his wife “terrific”, Donald Trump said she has “an attitude that is amazing.”

Former US president Donald Trump revealed that his wife and former first lady Melania Trump was "hurt" after the Department of Justice (DOJ) indicted him.

Former president Donald Trump talks to the media with Melania Trump.(AP)
"How does she take it? She's hurt when the family's hurt," Donald Trump said on a radio show on WABC as he became the first former president in United States history to face federal criminal charges after he was indicted by a grand jury over the mishandling of confidential records that were found in his possession at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

The indictment revealed that the former president is facing 37 charges, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information. Even though Melania has not yet spoken publicly about the federal charges, her husband said she remains by his side. Calling his wife “terrific”, Donald Trump said she has “an attitude that is amazing.”

Read more: ‘Paranoid’ about Covid? Vladimir Putin mocked for distance from audience

Melania was often seen by her husband's side throughout his 2016 presidential campaign and during his time in office. But she has made fewer public appearances since Donald Trump left the White House. She was also not seen when Donald Trump announced his bid for the White House in November but later came out in support of his campaign saying, “My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again” adding that she was ready to help him in "leading America with love and strength" during a second term.

On the federal charges, Donald Trump said, “If I weren't leading [in the 2024 polls], this would never happen. Or if I wasn't running, even more so, this would never happen—these fake charges.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

melania trump donald trump
