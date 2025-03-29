How much does ChatGPT premium subscriptions cost?

OpenAI's ChatGPT has gained massive traction over the past week with its brand new feature that allows users to create artwork inspired by Studio Ghibli. However, the feature has not yet been rolled out to free users. OpenAI's ChatGPT is one of the most used artificial intelligence programs across the world, with features like deep research and analysis. (Adobe Illustrator)

One has to pay an amount per month for ChatGPT subscription to create these Japanese anime style images.

How much ChatGPT's premium subscription cost?

ChatGPT has two premium levels, ChatGPT Plus and Pro. To get a gist of what benefits are included in the premium subscription, here are the things you will get in the free version:

Access to GPT-4o mini

Real-time data from the web with search

Limited access to GPT -4o and o3-mini

Limited access to file uploads, data analysis, image generation, and voice mode

Code edits with the ChatGPT desktop app for macOS

Use custom GPTs

Now, the ChatGPT plus subscription costs $20 per month, which is approximately around ₹1,710/month. The Plus version was rolled out in India back in 2023.

Sam Altman's OpenAI aimed to increase productivity and creativity with expanded access to artificial intelligence (AI) with the Plus version.

ChatGPT Plus

Under the Plus version, a user would have access to everything in the free edition. Additionally, a premium subscriber would get:

Extended limits on messaging, file uploads, data analysis and image generation.

Standard and advanced voice mode with video and screensharing feature.

Access to deep research and multiple reasoning models, including o3-mini, 03-mini-high and o1.

Access to a research preview of GPT-4,5, which is OpenAI's largest model yet.

Create and use projects, tasks, and custom GPTs.

Limited access to Sora video generation.

Opportunities to test new features

To further add to the premium features, OpenAI launched another subscription tier for its chatbot, ChatGPT. The new plan, called ChatGPT Pro, is priced at $200 per month, which is roughly ₹17,107/month.

ChatGPT Pro

In addition to providing access to every feature under ChatGPT Plus, the Pro version also gives unlimited access to all reasoning models and GPT-4o.

It also gives unlimited access to advanced voice, with higher limits for video and screensharing.

The Pro version gives access to o1 pro mode, that provides the best answers to the hardest questions by using more compute.

ChatGPT Pro also means an extended access to deep research and to Sora video generation.

OpenAI also gives out access to research preview of Operator under this pro premium subscription of its chatbot.

The response time of both the premium versions, Plus and Pro, is much faster in comparison to the free version. The Pro version offers unlimited and expanded access to all the listed features.