How TikToker Jerrad Swearenjin helped ‘super defeated’ debut writer become a bestseller with 17m views

A debut novelist hailing from Texas has recently topped Amazon's bestselling charts with his novel, "Leigh Howard and the Ghosts of Simmons-Pierce Manor," which is about a girl who is on the road to solving the murder of her parents, but the girl also suffers from multiple personalities. Shawn M Warner

Shawn Warner, a debut novelist, was seen trying to promote his new novel at a local supermarket when TikToker Jerrad Swearenjin decided to stop by and indulge in a conversation with the author. Shawn gave an insight into the story of this book, and Swearenjin ended up buying two signed copies of the book, one for himself and the other as a giveaway to his fans on TikTok.

Shawn seemed super defeated and also came out to say, “I don't know this guy, and this isn't a sponsorship. I just wanted to show a stranger some kindness,” Jerrad revealed

‘I honestly dont even read books nowadays. But something just told me to get a couple,’ he further added.

Within days of the video being put up, it had gathered 17 million views. Shawn also mentioned that the response the novel obtained was shocking. The app had constantly been crashing as it was getting such high traction.

Warner's wife also said, "The Veteran has never given up on his dreams, even after the layoffs he has faced with his previous jobs."

Warner's novel has officially broken the records of world-famous authors such as Colleen Hoover and David Grann. It currently holds the No. 1 spot on the Amazon Best-Sellers list with a record-breaking 900 five-star reviews.

It is truly stunning to see what power influencers hold in actually putting well-deserved content and work into place. The world of social media has a major impact on one's life, and it's always the matter of putting the work out there that makes all the difference.

Warner's wife Lizetter also said, “That whole demeanour is just so admirable of someone that truly stays on the path and keeps believing.”

