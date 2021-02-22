HSBC to announce exit from US retail banking, reshuffles top jobs
HSBC is set to withdraw from U.S. retail banking, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, as Europe's biggest bank seeks to dispose of a business that has long underperformed.
The exit from the U.S. consumer business will form part of the lender's strategy update due on Tuesday, as Chief Executive Noel Quinn seeks to cut costs, boost fee income and continue the lender's shift towards Asia.
The sale or closure of its around 150 remaining branches in the United States, after it shuttered 80 last year, would mark the end of HSBC's struggle to turn around a business which has struggled to make inroads against incumbent domestic rivals.
Ahead of the strategy update Quinn on Monday reshuffled several of his senior lieutenants.
HSBC appointed Nuno Matos as chief executive of its wealth and personal banking business, while chief compliance officer Colin Bell became head of HSBC's European business.
Michael Roberts was appointed CEO for the United States and Americas, while Stephen Moss will move to Dubai as head of the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey business, the bank said.
In moving Moss to Dubai HSBC said it is expanding its strategic ambitions in the Middle East, suggesting the region will be a big part of the new strategy alongside an existing plan to 'pivot' more to Asia.
The bank also said it is expanding the remit of Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson, who will now also run the bank's transformation programme and its mergers and acquisitions plans.
HSBC on Tuesday is set to report an expected plunge in annual profits reflecting the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Covid-19 crisis has a woman’s face’: UN chief
- Antonio Guterres' speech in Geneva focused on racism, the pandemic’s impact on women and human rights, and the ongoing military coup in Myanmar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Europe is fighting Covid-19: List of restrictions in various countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSBC to announce exit from US retail banking, reshuffles top jobs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armenia seeks bigger Russian military presence on its border with Azerbaijan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Queen to send TV message hours before Harry's tell-all interview
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain denounces abuses 'on industrial scale' in China's Xinjiang
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UNHCR appeals for rescue of Rohingya refugees in distress in Andaman Sea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU slaps sanctions on 19 more Venezuelan officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italian ambassador killed in DR Congo attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China says it supports India hosting the BRICS 2021 summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN chief demands immediate halt to Myanmar 'repression'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boeing 747 cargo plane drops engine parts in Netherlands, investigation launched
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China seeks to work with US, Europe to uphold multilateralism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bone cancer survivor with prosthesis to join billionaire on SpaceX flight
- Hayley Arceneaux will become the youngest American in space — beating NASA record-holder Sally Ride by over two years — when she blasts off this fall with entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and two yet-to-be-chosen contest winners.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel, Egypt may build gas pipe as they eye European market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox