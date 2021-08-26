HT This Day: August 27, 1940— Berlin Bombed By British Planes





• HEAVY EXPLOSIONS IN German Capital

• AIR-RAID ALARD LAST Three Hours

• R.A.F attack on German Areas

• NAZIS LOSE 37 ‘PLANES IN RAIDS OVER BRITIAN ON MONDAY

• 55 ENEMY AIRCRAFT DESTROYED IN SUNDAY’S RAIDS

The R.A.F. replied to German air attacks on London by bombing Berlin on Sunday (August 25) night. The raid lasted nearly three hours during which heavy explosions were heard in the German capital. No news is yet received of the damage or casualties

The British planes also carried out extensive raids on German territory the same night. The targets included industrial areas in North-West Germany, and the Ruhr as well as armament factories in the Berlin area.

On Monday again the German 'planes attacked the coastal areas of Britain, and were given a hot reception by Spitfire fighters.

Thirty-seven German machines were shot down.

During Sunday's air-raids on Britain a total of 55 enemy aircraft were brought down.

The German official news agency states that incendiary bombs were dropped on Berlin during Sunday night.

The Berlin correspondent of the New York Times states: Anti-aircraft batteries in Berlin were in action for nearly three hours.

Heavy Explosions

According to a Stockholm report the Berlin correspondent of the Dagens Byheter reports that heavy explosions were heard in the German capital on Sunday night, ten minutes after an air-raid warning was sounded. The populace remained under cover from midnight till the "all clear" was given about 3-30. The message does not mention any damage or casualties.

An Air Ministry communiqué says: The R.A.F. aircraft continued their attacks on military objectives in Germany on Sunday night. Targets in North-West Germany and the Ruhr were bombed as well as the armament factories in the Berlin area.

The military objectives in towns in South-West Germany included Frankfurt, Ludwigshaven, and Stuttgart. Many aerodromes in France, Belgium. Germany and Holland were attacked.

Aerodromes Attacked

An Air Ministry communiqué states: On Sunday R.A.F. bombers attacked a number of aerodromes in enemy-occupied territory in Holland and Belgium. These attacks were continued after nightfall on the aerodromes in Northern France.

In Berlin Area

The operations in the Berlin area on Sunday night were hampered by poor weather conditions. Selected military objectives were attacked and also the anti-aircraft batteries and searchlight concentrations on the outskirts of the German capital. Other aircraft attacked supply depots at Cologne, Hamm and Schwerte. The docks at Bremen were also bombed Aircraft of the Coastal Command attacked oil tanks at Cherbourg, seaplane and E-boats on Boulogne harbour docks and flushing. From all these bombing operations five of our aircraft have not returned. A Sundeland flying-boat of the Coastal Command on patrol in the Tromso area on Sunday attacked a number of enemy flying-boats lying at anchor, sinking two and setting a third on fire and damaging others.

Dinard Attacked

The first bomber which attacked the Dinard aerodrome set fire to the woods. The fury of the flames indicated that a large petrol store in the woods was hit. Fires spread rapidly and floodlit the aerodrome for the following Blenheims. The heavy attack was reserved for the Daimler-Benz plant at Stuttgart, and when the last raider had departed after over an hour of methodical bombing, heavy explosions had been caused and the main group of buildings was blazing.

The Air Ministry News Service states that the Daimler Benz plant at Stuttgart was one of the objectives attacked last night. A nitrogen plant was hit.

RAIDS OVER BRITAIN

Hot Reception to German Bombers

Reports so far received show that at least 37 enemy aircraft have been destroyed in attacks on this country today. Fifteen of our aircraft have been lost, But the pilots of six are safe.

It is believed that eight enemy planes were shot down during a battle over the clouds in a south-east area. One bomber just missed the roof of farm house and crashed ablaze in a cornfield.

Three more bombers are known to have been brought down in the southeast coast area.

German bombers, escorted by fighters, were given a hot reception when her crossed the south-east coast on Monday afternoon.

It is stated that three German machines were shot down and it is believed that two others were also destroyed. Spitfire fighters engaged the raiders in a fierce struggle at 20,000 feet.

Dive-bombers dropped bombs on a south-east coast town, destroying a number of houses on the sea front. Bombs also hit buildings in Folkestone in which girls were working. One body has been recovered. Damage to house and property and some casualties were also reported from the southwest area on Monday afternoon-Reuter.

Folkestone Raid

A large number of bombs, including incendiaries were dropped during the raid on Folkestone. The German raiders dived low and the bombs could be seen leaving their racks. Damage was done to property and a number of casualties were caused, but no fires were started. One Dornier bomber crashed on the beach. A second crashed a mile or two inland and a third dived into the sea. Other raiders were chased away by British fighters.





Reports from another southeastern area state that Spitfires shot down two Messerschmitt’s escorting German Dive-bombers across the Straits of Dover One German pilot bailed out and a Spitfire pilot guided a rescue boat to the scene. Altogether the crew of three German planes were rescued from the sea.

Germans Turn Tail

Two large forces of bombers flying at 20,000 feet were met by a strong force of fighters over a southeast town. For ten minutes, a terrific battle raged over the clouds, the machines being visible only for brier intervals through breaks in the clouds. Machine-gun fire and cannon of German Messerschmitts which were apparently accompanying the bombers could be plainly heard and after the battle, the Germans turned tail and made for home.

At least two German machines were a seen to fall and, while the fighting was in progress, many bombs were heard falling in the distance.

Reuter's correspondent, who witnessed some of the battle from the top of a corn stack, reports seeing several huge columns of smoke rising inAn Air Ministry "communique states:-

different directions, apparently caused by the 'planes which crashed. Over one huge column, four R.A.F. fighters circled for some minutes, and later two R.A.P. machines were seen making a detour, passing over each smoke column, apparently checking up on the fallen German machines.

Balloons Fall in Flames

Three Messersehmitts attacked Dover's balloon barrage and two balloons tell in flames.

Raid on Scilly isles

One hundred and fifty bombs were dropped on the Scilly Isles this morning and yesterday. Children on the beach were machine-gunned and several wounded, and a girl was killed by a bullet. About fifty rounds of machine-gun fire were directed at a hotel which had its windows blown on and the roof damaged.





Cross-Channel Fighting

Three loud explosions, believed to have been caused by shells fired from German long-range guns mounted on the French coast, were heard in Dover on Sunday night. Searchlights swept the sky over the French coast. Shell-bursts from German anti-aircraft guns stabbed the night sky and heavy explosions believed to be caused by bombs dropped by R.A.F. planes were heard on the south-east coast.

Coastal Command aircraft carried out spotting for British artillery firing against enemy gun positions between Boulogne and Calais today. German long-range gun positions were also attacked by R.A.F bombers for the third successive night- Reuters



