Huawei hit with new US charges of trade secrets theft

The case was unsealed as the Trump administration is raising national security and surveillance concerns about Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer.

world Updated: Feb 14, 2020 00:26 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Washington
The Justice Department has added new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and two of its US subsidiaries
The Justice Department has added new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and two of its US subsidiaries
         

The Justice Department has added new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and two of its US subsidiaries, accusing the company in a plot to steal trade secrets, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

The indictment was announced by prosecutors in Brooklyn who had previously accused the company of bank fraud.

The case was unsealed as the Trump administration is raising national security and surveillance concerns about Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer.

