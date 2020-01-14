e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / World News / Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills six in China

Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills six in China

Footage showed people at a bus stop running from the collapsing road, as the bus -- jutting into the air -- sank halfway into the ground.

world Updated: Jan 14, 2020 10:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Beijing
At least 6 people were killed when an explosion took place after a sinkhole swallowed a bus in China.
At least 6 people were killed when an explosion took place after a sinkhole swallowed a bus in China.
         

An enormous sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in China, sparking an explosion, killing six people and leaving 10 more missing, state media said Tuesday.

Footage showed people at a bus stop running from the collapsing road, as the bus -- jutting into the air -- sank halfway into the ground.

Several people disappeared into the sinkhole as it spread, including what appeared to be a child.

The incident, outside a hospital, also triggered an explosion inside the hole, video showed.

Search and rescue work was underway and the cause of the accident was under investigation, the state-run CCTV broadcaster said.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 pm (0930 GMT) on Monday in Xining, the capital of Qinghai province, CCTV said, adding 16 people had been taken to hospital.

Sinkholes are not unknown in China, where they are often blamed on construction works and the country’s rapid pace of development.

In 2016, at least three people fell into a huge sinkhole in central Henan province, which swallowed a section of road and passersby.

An initial investigation showed the collapse might have been caused by water pipes buried under the road breaking up due to the rain.

In 2013, five people died when a 10-metre (33-foot) wide sinkhole opened up at the gates of an industrial estate in Shenzhen.

tags
top news
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Pak drone spotted at Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Pak drone spotted at Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Inflation at 5-yr-high, vegetables 60% expensive; to hurt economic recovery
Inflation at 5-yr-high, vegetables 60% expensive; to hurt economic recovery
Brezza scores 5 lakh in 4 years: Why Maruti Suzuki’s SUV has its game right
Brezza scores 5 lakh in 4 years: Why Maruti Suzuki’s SUV has its game right
In war, innocents bear brunt: Trudeau blames death toll on US-Iran tension
In war, innocents bear brunt: Trudeau blames death toll on US-Iran tension
Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes ‘tukde tukde’ jibe at Opposition meet over CAA
Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes ‘tukde tukde’ jibe at Opposition meet over CAA
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
Deepika Padukone should hire me as advisor, says Ramdev
Deepika Padukone should hire me as advisor, says Ramdev
trending topics
CAAP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Delhi gangrapeJEE Main 2020 answer keyBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik Roshan

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news