Human shields, more bombings: US war on Iran intensifies ahead of Trump's Hormuz deadline
Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is reportedly unconscious and is undergoing treatment for a serious medical condition.
The ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran is teetering on a knife-edge, where hours, not days, could decide its outcome. US President Donald Trump on Monday floated the threat of blowing up Iran, saying the country could be “taken out in one night.” He tied the warning to a 48-hour deadline over the now-closed Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil artery.
Iran, though, seeks a permanent end to war. A senior official said Tehran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a temporary ceasefire. The country has received a proposal from mediators including Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey, which remains under review.
Mojtaba Khamenei, who took over as Iran's supreme leader after the assassination of his father Ali Khamenei, is reportedly undergoing treatment for a serious medical condition in Qom. Intelligence-based reports suggest he may be unconscious and unable to participate in decision-making.
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Latest developments of the US-Israeli war on Iran:
Israel hits petrochemical facility in Shiraz
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck the Marvdasht Petrochemical Complex in Iran’s Shiraz on Monday. This came after an attack on the South Pars facility near Asaluyeh. Defence Minister Israel Katz said the site, part of a network responsible for about 85% of Iran’s petrochemical exports, is now out of use.
Pakistan mediation at ‘critical stage’
Efforts to end the war are at a crucial juncture, Reza Amiri Moghadam, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, has said. Pakistan’s mediation, described as “positive and productive”, is a potential pathway to de-escalation, he said on X.
Israel asks Iranians to avoid trains
The Israeli military asked Iranian civilians to avoid trains and railway lines nationwide until a specified deadline. Israeli officials have also confirmed plans to continue targeting Iran’s “national infrastructure.”
Russia accused of helping Iran
A Ukrainian intelligence assessment claims Russia has been supplying Iran with satellite imagery and cyber support. Russian satellites mapped dozens of strategic sites across the Gulf region, Reuters reported. These included military bases, oil facilities, and airports. Iranian strikes reportedly followed soon after these surveys.
The same intelligence points to increasing cooperation between Russian and Iranian hackers.
ALSO READ: Iran says no talks 'under threats', accuses US, Israel of having 'no red lines' as war escalates
Human chain
Iran has called on young people to help protect critical infrastructure by forming human chains around power plants across the country. The appeal comes as tensions rise ahead of a deadline set by Trump for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Saudi Arabia closes major bridge
Saudi Arabia has shut down the King Fahd Causeway, the only road link to Bahrain, following Iranian missile strikes on its Eastern Province.
The King Fahd Causeway is a 25-kilometre bridge that connects Bahrain to the Arabian Peninsula. Bahrain hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.
Explosions across Tehran capital
Israeli airstrikes across Iran on Tuesday have killed at least 15 people. A series of explosions were reported in the capital Tehran and in Karaj, according to local media.
Iran hits Saudi’s Jubail industrial hub
Overnight Iranian strikes hit a petrochemical complex in Jubail, one of the world’s largest industrial zones. A fire broke out at facilities operated by Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, with loud explosions reported in the area. Jubail is a major centre for petrochemicals, fuel production and heavy industry.
Missile strikes on Israel
Iran has launched ballistic missile attacks targeting central Israel as well as the southern city of Eilat. This triggered air sirens across several regions.
International law concerns
A spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that attacks on civilian infrastructure would violate international law. The warning follows repeated threats from the US to target Iranian public utilities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnita Goswami
Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time.Read More