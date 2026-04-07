Human shields, more bombings: US war on Iran intensifies ahead of Trump's Hormuz deadline

The ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran is teetering on a knife-edge, where hours, not days, could decide its outcome. US President Donald Trump on Monday floated the threat of blowing up Iran, saying the country could be “taken out in one night.” He tied the warning to a 48-hour deadline over the now-closed Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil artery. The US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28. (Photo by AFP) (AFP)

Iran, though, seeks a permanent end to war. A senior official said Tehran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a temporary ceasefire. The country has received a proposal from mediators including Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey, which remains under review.

Mojtaba Khamenei, who took over as Iran's supreme leader after the assassination of his father Ali Khamenei, is reportedly undergoing treatment for a serious medical condition in Qom. Intelligence-based reports suggest he may be unconscious and unable to participate in decision-making.

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Latest developments of the US-Israeli war on Iran:

Israel hits petrochemical facility in Shiraz The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck the Marvdasht Petrochemical Complex in Iran’s Shiraz on Monday. This came after an attack on the South Pars facility near Asaluyeh. Defence Minister Israel Katz said the site, part of a network responsible for about 85% of Iran’s petrochemical exports, is now out of use.