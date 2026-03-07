Putin accused of sharing US military intel with Iran; Kim Jong Un ramps up activity

Russia has reportedly shared intelligence with Iran about US military positions in the Middle East, potentially helping Tehran target American assets amid an escalating regional conflict. Reports indicate Russia has shared US military intelligence with Iran. This escalation coincides with North Korea's military assertiveness

The development comes as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also steps up military activity amid the US-Iran conflict.

Russia's “pretty comprehensive effort” According to a Washington Post report citing US officials familiar with intelligence assessments, Moscow allegedly provided Tehran with information that could help identify US warships, aircraft and other military assets in the region.

The source reveals that Russia has passed Iran such information ever since the escalation of the conflict on Saturday. The source said, “It does seem like it’s a pretty comprehensive effort.”

Less than a week into the conflict, the Iranian military's own capacity to find American forces has deteriorated, the officials told The Washington Post. It was unclear how much of Russia's targeting aid went to Iran.

Reports that Russia was giving Iran intelligence about American targets in the area were minimized by the White House. "It clearly is not making any difference with respect to the military operations in Iran because we are completely decimating them," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Friday.

According to AP, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov didn't confirm or deny the reports on whether Moscow has given Tehran any military or intelligence support since the escalation of the conflict.

However, Peskov clarified that Iran has not asked for any military assistance beyond the political backing from Russia. He told AP, “We are in dialogue with the Iranian side, with representatives of the Iranian leadership, and will certainly continue this dialogue.”

The Kremlin has condemned the strikes against Iran as aggressive actions that could destabilize the region further.

Kim Jong-un steps up military amid tensions In his first public military appearance since the beginning of the Iran conflict, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised a cruise missile launch from a new 5,000-ton warship this week and reaffirmed his need for a nuclear-armed navy, according to state media on Thursday.

Analysts claim that the display of military might was also intended to demonstrate the navy's nuclear strike capacity after US and Israeli strikes on Iran's leadership unsettled Pyongyang, despite state media framing it as an attempt to support defense duties specified at the recent Ninth Party Congress.

Analysts cited by Reuters say the US strikes on Iran could strengthen North Korea’s determination to expand its nuclear arsenal, potentially complicating future diplomatic negotiations with Washington.

North Korea has also condemned the US attacks on Iran, calling them a “illegal act of aggression,” according to diplomatic statements reported by 38 North.