 Hungary ready to sue EU executive over border protection costs, PM aide says | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hungary ready to sue EU executive over border protection costs, PM aide says

Reuters |
Sep 12, 2024 02:28 PM IST

EUROPE-MIGRATION/HUNGARY (UPDATE 1, PIX):UPDATE 1-Hungary ready to sue EU executive over border protection costs, PM aide says

BUDEST, Sept 12 - Hungary is ready to sue the European Commission to reimburse the costs of protecting the European Union's external border, which Budapest says has cost it some 2 billion euros , Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said.

Hungary ready to sue EU executive over border protection costs, PM aide says
Hungary ready to sue EU executive over border protection costs, PM aide says

Nationalist Orban closed down a major transit route through Hungary for hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers fleeing war and poverty in 2015, bolstering his support at home but earning him widespread criticism from many EU allies.

"We are ready to sue the European Commission after it had reimbursed partially or in full the costs incurred by other member states protecting the Schengen border," Gergely Gulyas told a news conference on Thursday.

"Hungary has spent two billion euros on protecting the Schengen border in the past years without getting any meaningful contribution whatsoever from the EU."

Orban has displayed a sense of vindication after Germany on Monday announced plans to impose tighter checks at all of its land borders in what it called an attempt to tackle irregular migration.

The controls within what is normally a wide area of free movement - the European Schengen zone - will start on Sept. 16 and initially last for six months in a shift from Berlin's previous open-door policy.

"We can see that there are changes in Europe," Gulyas said. "In 2015 the Hungarian Prime Minister was the first to clearly say that unless the EU enforces community law and the Schengen Agreement ... then Schengen will collapse."

Gulyas said the decision by Berlin to impose border controls from Monday means that Germany was destroying the free movement area within the EU.

"First it destroyed it by not making EU member states efficiently protect the external border, and now it is destroying it by imposing internal border controls."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to elections, politics, crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On