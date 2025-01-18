Impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol fights detention request in court hearing

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a court hearing on Saturday to fight a request by investigators to extend his detention on accusations of insurrection, his lawyer said. Yoon Suk Yeol, the impeached president of South Korea, appeared in court on Saturday to contest investigators' plea to prolong his imprisonment on insurrection-related charges, according to his attorney.(REUTERS)

Yoon on Wednesday became the country's first sitting president to be arrested, in a criminal probe related to his short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.

Investigators requested a detention warrant on Friday to extend their custody of Yoon for up to 20 days. He has been refusing to talk to investigators and has been held in Seoul Detention Centre since his arrest.

"He decided to attend ... to restore his honour by directly explaining the legitimacy of emergency martial law and that insurrection is not established," Yoon's lawyer, Yoon Kab-keun, said in a statement.

TV channels showed a convoy of around a dozen cars and police motorbikes escorting Yoon from the detention centre to the court.

Since police broke up a crowd of Yoon's supporters blocking the gate of Seoul Western District Court in the morning, thousands of supporters gathered after the hearing began at around 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) in front of a police bus barricade at the court chanting "release the president".

"There are so many supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol around the court, who still believe in the rule of law and are defending the president," said Lee Se-ban, a 30-year-old man.

Yoon's lawyer said that after the hearing he is expected to return to Seoul Detention Centre to await the court's decision, which is expected on Saturday or Sunday.

Insurrection, the crime alleged against Yoon by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, is one of the few that an incumbent South Korean president does not have immunity from.

Detention warrant hearings usually last about two hours in South Korea but can last eight to 10 hours if arguments heat up.