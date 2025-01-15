South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol arrested over failed martial law attempt

South Korean President arrested: South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested on Wednesday over his failed martial law attempt, after hundreds of anti-graft investigators and police raided his Presidential compound to end a weeks-long standoff. Police officers and investigators of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials leave the official residence of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, following his arrest, in Seoul, on January 15, 2025.(REUTERS)

Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached and charged with insurrection over his short-lived effort to impose martial law last month, is the first sitting president in the nation's history to be arrested.

Hundreds of police officers and investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office had streamed up the driveway to the presidential residence before dawn on Wednesday, some scaling perimeter walls and hiking up back trails to reach the main building.

It was their second effort to arrest Yoon.

South Korean impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at the complex building housing the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) in Gwacheon on January 15, 2025.(AFP)

A first attempt on January 3 failed after a tense hours-long standoff with members of Yoon's official Presidential Security Service (PSS), who refused to budge when investigators tried to execute their warrant.

Yoon's lawyer announced on Wednesday morning the president had agreed to speak to investigators and that he had decided to leave the residence to prevent a "serious incident".

"President Yoon has decided to personally appear at the Corruption Investigation Office today," Seok Dong-hyeon said on Facebook, adding that Yoon would also deliver a speech.

But investigators announced shortly after that Yoon had been arrested.

"The Joint Investigation Headquarters executed an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol today (January 15) at 10:33 am (0130 GMT)," they said in a statement.

The arrest comes after South Korean investigators used ladders to enter his residence compound in Seoul after clashes broke out when his guards blocked the main gate, news agency Reuters reported.

A police officer sets up a ladder to climb over a car wall at the entrance of the presidential residence after a motorcade believed to be carrying South Korean impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol left earlier in Seoul on January 15, 2025. (AFP)

The investigators also arrested Kim Sung-hoon, the acting chief of the Presidential Security Service, for blocking their initial attempt to arrest Yoon Suk Yeol, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

Yoon Suk Yeol has resisted arrest since a short-lived December 3 power grab plunged the country into its worst political crisis in decades, after he directed soldiers to storm Parliament in a bid to stop lawmakers from voting down his move.

The former star prosecutor, who has already been suspended from duty by lawmakers, would become the first sitting president in South Korean history to be arrested if the court-ordered warrant is carried out, news agency AFP reported.

“The execution of the presidential arrest warrant has begun,” acting President Choi Sang-mok had confirmed in a statement. “This situation is a crucial moment for maintaining order and the rule of law in South Korea,” he added.

High drama

In a morning of high drama in Seoul, an unarmed team of investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) and police officers tried to enter the residential compound but were blocked by unidentified personnel at the entrance gate, AFP reported.

Investigators were involved in clashes with those defending the residence, the report added.

Around 20 personnel, believed to be investigators, then climbed ladders into Yoon's residential compound, AFP reported citing TV footage.

“Police” and “CIO” were also seen marching up the roads leading to Yoon's hillside residence, holding ladders after entering the compound from at least two different entrances.

‘Negotiations were underway’

Yoon's lawyer, Seok Dong-hyeon, wrote on Facebook that negotiations were underway for the president to voluntarily appear because of the “risk of a serious situation” between the rival forces.

At least one person was injured during the standoff. They were transported away by fire authorities.

Yoon's lawyers were earlier seen in front of the residence protesting the arrest warrant's execution, while a white police van later tried to enter the compound without success.

Supporters removed

Investigators were also attempting to enter the residence via an alternative mountain hiking trail, Yonhap News TV reported.

As they moved in on Yoon's residence, police arrested the acting head of the presidential guard, Kim Seong-hun, on Wednesday, Yonhap added.

The main road in front of Yoon's residence was completely blocked off with police bus barricades early Wednesday, while thousands of his die-hard supporters massed outside.

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)