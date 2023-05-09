Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Imran Khan abducted, being tortured', claims PTI after ex-Pakistan PM's 'arrest'

ByAniruddha Dhar
May 09, 2023 04:09 PM IST

The PTI alleged that Imran Khan was being tortured after being reportedly arrested by Rangers personnel outside the Islamabad high court.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleged that its party chief Imran Khan was being tortured after being arrested by Rangers personnel outside the Islamabad high court on Tuesday, but it was not confirmed independently.

PTI leader Musarrat Cheema.

"State terrorism - breaking into IHC premises to abduct Imran Khan from court premises. Law of the jungle in operation. Rangers beat the lawyers, used violence on Imran Khan and abducted him," tweeted former minister Shireen Mazari, a PTI spokeswoman.

Another PTI leader Azhar Mashwani alleged that Khan had been “abducted” from inside the court by the Rangers. He said that the party had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country.

"They are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib," PTI leader Musarrat Cheema said in a video message.

Former information minister and PTI vice president Fawad Chaudhry earlier said the court has been "occupied by the Rangers" and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”.

"Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded," he added.

Khan has been facing several cases since his ouster through a no-trust vote in April last year. He has rejected all these cases as political victimisation by the ruling alliance.

Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

