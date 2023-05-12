Home / World News / Watch | Pak minister slams top court for releasing Imran Khan: ‘Not even worst enemy…’

Watch | Pak minister slams top court for releasing Imran Khan: ‘Not even worst enemy…’

ByNisha Anand | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
May 12, 2023 04:11 PM IST

Pakistan's information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb defended the decision to arrest Imran Khan and accused him of inciting supporters to engage in violence.

Amid chaos in Pakistan after the arrest of opposition leader Imran Khan, prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's government Friday questioned the Pak Supreme Court's decision to declare Khan's arrest 'unlawful'. Information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb criticised her country's top court, saying releasing the former prime minister would encourage mob violence.

Policemen escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on Friday.(AFP)
Policemen escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on Friday.(AFP)

Speaking at a media briefing hours before the Islamabad High Court gave the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader two weeks bail in the Abdul Qadir Trust case, she defended the decision to arrest Imran Khan and accused him of inciting supporters to engage in violence.

The Pak minister also slammed Khan over Indian media's coverage of the crisis in her country.

Also Read: US raises concern over human rights, press freedom in Pakistan

"You look at the coverage of Pakistan's situation by the Indian media… in 75 years, even the worst enemy couldn't do what Imran Khan has done to the nation," she said.

The minister also questioned the Pakistan chief justice over a lack of leniency for other politicians in similar situations. "... why (wasn't) the court as lenient for other politicians when their 'illegal' arrests used to be flagged?" she asked.

The Shehbaz Sharif government has repeatedly accused Khan of corruption during his tenure as prime minister - an example is his indictment (now stayed) in the Toshakhana case that sees him accused of illegally selling state gifts received during his time as Pak's leader.

"... you never heard our pleas but want to grant relief to this criminal facing investigation. If this is the course of justice then just shut all the courts," Marriyum Aurangzeb declared.

The minister's criticism came after the top court directed the Islamabad High Court to reconsider its initial decision to uphold Khan's arrest. The former prime minister appeared earlier today before a special bench of the same court from which he was controversially arrested by his country's anti-corruption agency. Khan's arrest led to violence and riots as his supporters attacked military installations, burned vehicles, including ambulances, and looted general stores to protest his arrest. At least four deaths were reported amid all the violence.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
pakistan pak pm imran khan shehbaz sharif + 1 more
pakistan pak pm imran khan shehbaz sharif
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out