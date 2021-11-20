Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Imran Khan ‘cat's paw’ of Pakistani deep state: Congress' Manish Tewari reacts to Sidhu's 'bhai' remark
world news

Imran Khan ‘cat's paw’ of Pakistani deep state: Congress' Manish Tewari reacts to Sidhu's 'bhai' remark

Veteran Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said that while the Pakistani prime minister may be “anybody's elder brother”, for India Imran Khan is that “cat's paw” (a person used by another to carry out an unpleasant or dangerous task) of the Pakistani “deep state”.
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (File Photo / AP)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Congress seems to have landed itself in yet another pickle after its Punjab unit president, Navjot Singh Sidhu, reportedly called Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan his “elder brother” during a trip to Kartarpur Sahib, the comment triggering snide remarks from the opposition – most notably the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – which alleged that the grand old party sees terror groups like the Islamic State and the Boko Haram in Hindutva (referring to the recent controversy surrounding Congress leader Salman Khurshid's new book) while it finds a “bhai jaan” (a dear brother) in Khan.

Also Read | BJP slams Navjot Singh Sidhu's over his Imran Khan comment. He replies

Arriving at the centre of the controversy on Saturday and apparently criticising Sidhu's statement, veteran Congress leader Manish Tewari said that while the Pakistani prime minister may be “anybody's elder brother”, for India Imran Khan is that “cat's paw” (a person used by another to carry out an unpleasant or dangerous task) of the Pakistani “deep state”. 

Tewari indicated that it is this shadowy cabal, also comprised of the notorious Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI; the premier intelligence agency of Pakistan) and the military, which makes use of Imran Khan to smuggle drones, arms, and narcotics into Punjab and terrorists across the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir on a daily basis.

RELATED STORIES

“Have we forgotten the martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch so soon?” Tewari asked, referring to an encounter in the J&K district last month that saw as many as three personnel of the Indian Army and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) being killed by terrorist gunfire during an armed exchange.

A purported video of Navjot Singh Sidhu being welcomed by a Pakistani official on behalf of Khan has gone viral in which the Congress leader is heard saying Khan was like a “bada bhai” to him and that he loved him a lot. India had recently opened the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, and a number of pilgrims from Punjab, including politicians, have visited the place on the occasion of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak's birth anniversary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan imran khan congress manish tewari jammu and kashmir
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP